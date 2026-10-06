or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Maher
OK LogoNEWS

Howie Mandel Tells Bill Maher They’re Different Because He 'Cares' About Offending People as They Debate 'Cancel Culture'

Howie Mandel and Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

'I really am concerned with how I affect others,' explained Howie Mandel.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, comedian and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel directly challenged the comedian, saying they have completely different philosophies about offending people.

While Maher argued that their age and financial success should give them the absolute "freedom to say whatever the f--- you want," Mandel countered that he genuinely cares about the impact of his words and hates the feeling of letting people down.

Maher argued that because they are both 70 years old and independently wealthy, they are completely "set for life" and immune to the financial consequences of "cancel culture."

Article continues below advertisement

'You're Allowed to Be Cranky'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Bill Maher told Howie Mandel that at 70, they should be allowed to say what they want without worrying about being 'canceled.'
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher told Howie Mandel that at 70, they should be allowed to say what they want without worrying about being 'canceled.'

“I guess my point is like even if they all canceled you tomorrow, you’re not going to be driving an Uber,” Maher said. “So, isn’t the freedom to say whatever the f--- you want, at 70… shouldn’t we be allowed? There’s a lot of bad things about being older. You know what’s the great thing? You’re allowed to be cranky. It’s almost expected.”

Mandel rejected the idea that it's just about money. He explained that if someone tells him they were incredibly offended, his primary concern isn't losing a business account — it's losing that person's respect and trust.

Article continues below advertisement

'Here's How We're Different'

photo of The 'AGT' host doesn't like to offend others.
Source: MEGA

The 'AGT' host doesn't like to offend others.

“Here is where you and I are different. I really am concerned with how I affect others,” Mandel said.

“That’s kind of offensive to me,” Maher chuckled.

“Is it?” Mandel asked.

Maher mocked Mandel, saying, “‘Here’s how we’re different: I care about others.’”

“No, but if you are right, you don’t care if you have offended somebody…,” Mandel explained.

“True…” Maher responded. “It’s not my aim, but it doesn’t supersede being honest. Correct.”

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

photo of Mandel worries about people 'losing respect' for him.
Source: MEGA

Mandel worries about people 'losing respect' for him.

“For me, if somebody says they were incredibly offended, their kids were watching, and they don’t want me to represent their product anymore — it’s not about the money or losing the account. It’s more about losing their respect for me or trust in me,” Mandel elaborated.

Mandel shared a particular example in which his comedy backfired, revealing that he "lost a fortune in a campaign" after repeating an X-rated stand-up bit while hosting his "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast alongside his 41-year-old daughter.

'Cancel Culture Is Not Dead'

photo of Howie Mandel doesn't want to let anyone down with his jokes.
Source: MEGA

Howie Mandel doesn't want to let anyone down with his jokes.

When Maher used this story to claim that Mandel's experience proves "cancel culture is not dead" and asked why he should care about people who "can't take a joke," Mandel explained the internal burden he feels.

"But they don't know it's a joke. I need to get to everyone and tell them it's a joke... My feeling inside is I've let somebody down, or I've given them an impression that is not true — is so far from who I am,” he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.