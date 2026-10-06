Howie Mandel Tells Bill Maher They’re Different Because He 'Cares' About Offending People as They Debate 'Cancel Culture'

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During an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, comedian and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel directly challenged the comedian, saying they have completely different philosophies about offending people. While Maher argued that their age and financial success should give them the absolute "freedom to say whatever the f--- you want," Mandel countered that he genuinely cares about the impact of his words and hates the feeling of letting people down. Maher argued that because they are both 70 years old and independently wealthy, they are completely "set for life" and immune to the financial consequences of "cancel culture."

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'You're Allowed to Be Cranky'

Source: MEGA Bill Maher told Howie Mandel that at 70, they should be allowed to say what they want without worrying about being 'canceled.'

“I guess my point is like even if they all canceled you tomorrow, you’re not going to be driving an Uber,” Maher said. “So, isn’t the freedom to say whatever the f--- you want, at 70… shouldn’t we be allowed? There’s a lot of bad things about being older. You know what’s the great thing? You’re allowed to be cranky. It’s almost expected.” Mandel rejected the idea that it's just about money. He explained that if someone tells him they were incredibly offended, his primary concern isn't losing a business account — it's losing that person's respect and trust.

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'Here's How We're Different'

Source: MEGA The 'AGT' host doesn't like to offend others.

“Here is where you and I are different. I really am concerned with how I affect others,” Mandel said. “That’s kind of offensive to me,” Maher chuckled. “Is it?” Mandel asked. Maher mocked Mandel, saying, “‘Here’s how we’re different: I care about others.’” “No, but if you are right, you don’t care if you have offended somebody…,” Mandel explained. “True…” Maher responded. “It’s not my aim, but it doesn’t supersede being honest. Correct.”

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Source: MEGA Mandel worries about people 'losing respect' for him.

“For me, if somebody says they were incredibly offended, their kids were watching, and they don’t want me to represent their product anymore — it’s not about the money or losing the account. It’s more about losing their respect for me or trust in me,” Mandel elaborated. Mandel shared a particular example in which his comedy backfired, revealing that he "lost a fortune in a campaign" after repeating an X-rated stand-up bit while hosting his "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast alongside his 41-year-old daughter.

'Cancel Culture Is Not Dead'

Source: MEGA Howie Mandel doesn't want to let anyone down with his jokes.