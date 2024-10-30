Hugh Grant Got 'Absolutely Smashed' While Taking Tequila Shots With Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Was Hugh Grant "...Ready for It?"
The famed actor, 64, likely wasn't prepared to rip shots with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour when he went with his 8-year-old daughter back in June.
In a new interview published Tuesday, October 29, Grant recalled the iconic evening — which consisted of him getting drunk with the pop star's boyfriend while his little girl enjoyed the show with one of her pals.
"It’s my daughter who’s mad about Taylor Swift. I’m an amazing dad. I’m an amazing person. I put out some feelers and to my astonishment, they said, 'Come along,' and I thoroughly enjoyed it," the Notting Hill star admitted regarding his attendance at one of Swift's record-breaking shows at Wembley Stadium in London over the summer.
"She went mad, my daughter. She brought a friend and they were bopping away and I hung out with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s an American football player," Grant continued of the Kansas City Chiefs star. "We did tequila shots at the back of this kind of hut in the middle of Wembley. And there were a bunch of, I think they were, rappers. I don’t know what they were. Anyway, we all got absolutely smashed on tequila."
Grant teased the fact he was drinking with Kelce, 35, at Swift's concert within hours after the show, writing via X (formerly named Twitter): "Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet."
The Love Actually actor's social media post made several references to Swift, 34, and her music — including a nod to her song "London Boy," and an acknowledgment of the endless amounts of friendship bracelets that get traded by fans at each of the "Cruel Summer" singer's concerts.
Swift had fans squealing when she replied to Grant's tweet at the time, confessing, "as a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture."
When asked about his social media interaction with Swift during his recent interview, Grant declared: "It’s extremely nice. Her and her team [are] very hospitable, and it’s a brilliant show."
Swift's stretch of shows in London this past June were certainly ones to remember, as the final night (before the Eras Tour returned to England's capital in August) featured Kelce joining his girlfriend on stage for the interlude between her performances of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
Aside from Grant and his family, several star-studded guests — including royals — were also spotted in the VIP tent at Swift's Wembley Stadium shows in June.
At the time, Swift shared a photo of her and Kelce backstage with Prince William, his son Prince George, 11, and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, 9, all of who are big time fans of the "All Too Well" singer's music.
