Hugh Grant Got 'Absolutely Smashed' While Taking Tequila Shots With Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The famed actor, 64, likely wasn't prepared to rip shots with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour when he went with his 8-year-old daughter back in June.

Hugh Grant might have had one too many tequila shots at Taylor Swift's concert in June.

In a new interview published Tuesday, October 29, Grant recalled the iconic evening — which consisted of him getting drunk with the pop star's boyfriend while his little girl enjoyed the show with one of her pals.

"It’s my daughter who’s mad about Taylor Swift. I’m an amazing dad. I’m an amazing person. I put out some feelers and to my astonishment, they said, 'Come along,' and I thoroughly enjoyed it," the Notting Hill star admitted regarding his attendance at one of Swift's record-breaking shows at Wembley Stadium in London over the summer.