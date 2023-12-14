Taylor Swift Wears $21 Friendship Bracelet Featuring Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Nickname: Photos
It's a love story of friendship bracelets, football games and the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to Miss Americana.
While fans freaked out after seeing a lip-locking photo of Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at a Christmas-themed bar over the weekend, many didn't even notice the adorable friendship bracelet the pop star sported.
Just one week after revealing her nickname for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Swift could be seen wearing a dainty gold beaded bracelet featuring the name "Trav" across four red beaded letters.
The $21 piece of jewelry from the Missouri-based brand Erimish subtly sat on the "Long Live" singer's wrist as she held onto a drink and kept her other arm around Kelce while posing for a photo at Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City after the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.
Moments later, the cute accessory stayed put as Swift tilted up her head to kiss her handsome man in a photo that melted the hearts of fans worldwide.
Swift previously donned a bracelet from the same brand back in October, when she attended one of Kelce's games with the custom jewelry design displaying his jersey number, 87, between two hearts.
While friendship bracelets have become an unofficial part of Swift's concert experience through trading with other attendees — including the 34-year-old's family and friends — the craft has also been essential to the "All Too Well" singer and Kelce's love story.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," Swift said while explaining the timeline of her and the two-time Super Bowl champion's relationship during her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
During a July episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce confessed he made Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when attending her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium — where the Chiefs play — and was disappointed when he was unable to give it to her or even meet her after the show.
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," the "Enchanted" vocalist detailed, speaking publicly for the very first time about her relationship with the sports star.
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she noted, comedically adding, "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."