Taylor Swift Wears $21 Friendship Bracelet Featuring Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Nickname: Photos

During a July episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce confessed he made Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when attending her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium — where the Chiefs play — and was disappointed when he was unable to give it to her or even meet her after the show.

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," the "Enchanted" vocalist detailed, speaking publicly for the very first time about her relationship with the sports star.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she noted, comedically adding, "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."