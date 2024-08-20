Taylor Swift Gives Thumbs-Up to Fan Wearing Special Kansas City Chiefs Hat That Pays Tribute to Her and Travis Kelce's Romance: Watch
This Swiftie will never go out of style!
Taylor Swift gave her seal of approval when she noticed a fan at her Monday, August 20, concert was rocking a special edition Kansas City Chiefs hat that pays tribute to the superstar's romance with Travis Kelce.
In a TikTok video, the blonde beauty, 34, was strutting across the stage at London's Wembley Stadium singing "You Belong With Me" when she walked over to the side, tapped her own head a few times and gave the attendee a smiley thumbs-up.
The fan then showcased the hat she was wearing, which featured a friendship bracelet image with the words "Super Bowl LVIII Champions." It was also decorated with a few emojis, including one of a pair of hands making a heart sign, Swift's signature gesture.
The Swiftie captioned her video "MOST AMAZING NIGHT EVER!!!" and added in text on the upload, "I thought she might like my hat choice 🥰."
Fans raved over the sweet moment, with one TikTok user commenting on the post, "It’s still nuts to me that she actually looks at the crowd individually and sees what people are wearing. What an unforgettable moment for you! 👑."
"She definitely loved it," another person said of the hat, while a third penned, "I love this for you! Thats so awesome! Side note I want that hat and am so sad it’s sold out and they haven’t replenished it."
As OK! reported, after the Grammy winner wraps up her concert on Tuesday, August 20, she'll have two months off from her global tour before it picks back up again on October 18.
It's rumored that the songwriter will spend most of her time with Kelce, also, 34, as the Chiefs' season begins next month.
One insider told a magazine the NFL star "has done what he can to make his house [in Missouri] feel like home to" his girlfriend so she's comfortable.
"She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus," spilled the source. "She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door."
Another source promised the couple is as strong as ever, revealing, "Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds."
"Travis is in it for the long haul, too," they added. "He’s been ready to pop the question for a while."