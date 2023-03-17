'The View' Hosts Called Out For Not Confronting Hugh Grant About His Rude Attitude During Oscars Red Carpet: 'So Disappointed'
Hugh Grant's rude responses towards Oscars red carpet correspondent Ashley Graham went viral, but when the actor appeared on the Thursday, March 16, episode of The View, the women failed to ask him a single question about the situation.
Instead, when talking about the awards show, the cohosts only mentioned the British star's charming onstage reunion with costar Andie MacDowell and his NSFW joke about his aging looks.
It was obvious to fans that the co-anchors were avoiding Grant's controversy, resulting in countless viewers calling them out via social media.
"@TheView I can't believe you didn't ask Hugh Grant about that awful red carpet interview with Ashley Graham," one person tweeted. "You guys are wack"
"I'm so disappointed that no one at The View confronted Hugh Grant this morning about his rude attitude towards Ashley Graham during her interview," wrote another.
"How could you not address the Ashley Graham interview with Hugh grant?" echoed a third. "I'm guessing he said he didn't want to discuss it which unfortunately makes me feel he's as arrogant as I thought he might be. #TheView."
A fourth said the women were "unbelievable" for skirting around the issue.
As OK! reported, people were outraged by the way the movie staple acted when Graham asked him a few questions, with his answers coming off as curt and short. At some points, he refused to give a reply all together, and though the model handled the situation gracefully, he even gave an eye roll while on camera.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner brushed off the incident when a photog asked her how she was feeling about the awkward moment.
"You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go," she said. "I had so much fun. My feet hurt though, but I had fun."
The stars of The View have been under fire constantly over the years, with Whoopi Goldberg baring most of the brunt, as in late 2022 she was suspended for two weeks after making controversial comments about the Holocaust.