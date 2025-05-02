Playboy's Holly Madison Blames 'Stockholm Syndrome' for Making the 'Bad Decision' to Date 'Master Manipulator' Hugh Hefner

“Even though there were a lot of things going on that were way out of my head, I felt like that seemed like kind of a safer, you know, corporate, whitewash type of thing than just, you’re walking downtown running your errands, and you have people approaching you in the street trying to get you into escorting or whatever. It just felt very shady,” she said.

Madison stated she felt “there was a cult mentality with a lot of the people who surrounded Hef,” adding, “They just kind of look at him as not human and infallible. And you can’t even say something bad adjacent about him without being excommunicated. You look at some of the signs of what makes a cult, and I could definitely apply them to the Playboy world for sure.”