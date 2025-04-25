Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman 'Adamant There Was Never Anything Going on While Either One of Them Were Married': Source

Fans might not have had enough time to grieve Hugh Jackman’s marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness before he moved on, but he was never unfaithful — and neither was his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster.

While The Music Man costars’ romance started soon after Jackman announced his separation in September 2023 and Foster filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024, there was reportedly no crossover in their relationship timelines.