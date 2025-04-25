Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman 'Adamant There Was Never Anything Going on While Either One of Them Were Married': Source
Fans might not have had enough time to grieve Hugh Jackman’s marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness before he moved on, but he was never unfaithful — and neither was his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster.
While The Music Man costars’ romance started soon after Jackman announced his separation in September 2023 and Foster filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024, there was reportedly no crossover in their relationship timelines.
"They’re each adamant there was never anything going on while either one of them was married," a source recently spilled to a news publication. "But there’s no denying Hugh and Sutton’s romance happened very quickly."
Because Jackman was married to Furness, 69, for 27 years and Foster spent a decade with Griffin, 54, shortly before the Broadway stars sparked a romance, "there’s a lot of harsh judgment about them online," the insider noted.
"Now, there’s a sense they have something to prove," the confidant continued of the couple, who first met briefly in 2008 and started working together for The Music Man in 2021.
Unfortunately for the lovebirds, Foster and Jackman's schedules haven't aligned as well as they might have when starring alongside one another on Broadway.
While the Shrek the Musical actress has been performing on tour around the United States, Jackman only recently returned from filming The Death of Robin Hood in Ireland.
"Being apart for an extended period of time can be tough on any couple," the source mentioned, claiming Sutton, 50, and Jackman, 56, had "limited" communication while The Greatest Showman actor was filming abroad.
Jackman and Foster also face an added layer of stress that comes with a celebrity's love life.
“It’s always hard dating in the public eye, but when you add their whole backstory and what they’ve put on the line as far as their reputations, the pressure rises exponentially," the insider shared.
The dynamic duo has no plans to pump the brakes now, though, as the confidante confessed: "Hugh and Sutton are going full steam ahead. They’re happy and madly in love."
The A-list stars confirmed they were an item at the start of 2025, when they packed on the PDA during a dinner date on January 6.
As OK! previously reported, Jackman and Foster were spotted holding hands in Santa Monica, Calif. — marking their first public appearance as a couple.
While they might have moved on from their former relationships, both the Deadpool & Wolverine actor and his girlfriend still have to co-parent with their respective exes.
Jackman is a dad to his and Furness' two kids: Oscar, 24, and Ava, 14.
Meanwhile, Foster shares her adopted daughter, Emily, 7, with Griffin.
