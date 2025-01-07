Hugh Jackman and Girlfriend Sutton Foster Make Romance Official as They Hold Hands During Dinner Date in L.A.
Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend, Sutton Foster, finally went public!
The Broadway stars confirmed their relationship while stepping out hand-in-hand for dinner on Monday night, January 6, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Foster, 49, and Jackman, 56, were all smiles while holding hands, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The former Music Man costars were both dressed casually for the occasion, with Jackman sporting a black bomber jacket, a gray shirt and white jeans, while Foster opted for a tan trench coat layered over an olive green-colored dress.
The lovebirds appeared giddy to be with one another, perhaps relieved to go public after separating from their respective spouses in recent years.
Jackman announced his shocking split from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, in September 2023 via a joint statement, while Foster filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ted Griffin, 54, in October 2024 after 10 years of marriage.
Jackman and Furness' statement, released more than one year ago, read: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the former flames — who tied the knot in 1996 — promised of their two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
Meanwhile, Foster pulled the plug on her decade-long marriage to Griffin after the pair said "I do" in October 2014.
The Younger actress — who met Griffin on a blind date — shares her adopted daughter, Emily, 7, with the screenwriter.
As OK! previously reported, Furness is not too pleased with Jackman's new romance making headlines so soon after their split.
"She is seething with rage over being the last to know," a source told RadarOnline.com of Furness in December 2024. "Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"
The Force of Nature: The Dry 2 actress wasn't only left angry with Jackman, but his good friends Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, too, as she's upset they kept "quiet" about The Greatest Showman actor and Foster's budding romance.
"They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh," the insider explained. "[But], Deb feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening and they all chose to keep their mouths shut."
