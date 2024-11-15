or
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Are 'Happier Than Ever' After Their Relationship Is Exposed

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly embracing their budding romance after it became public.

By:

Nov. 15 2024

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster seem to be smitten with one another!

Following their recent divorces, The Music Man costars are now focused on each other after their relationship was revealed, a source claimed.

“They’re happier than ever,” the insider dished.

The pair have been reportedly spotted enjoying “cozy dinners in New York City restaurants” and taking leisurely “walks through Central Park” after news broke about their relationship.

Jackman and Foster share a “lighthearted” and “joyful” romance, and they can't wait to proceed with this “wonderful next chapter.”

The source noted that their relationship is “a balance of playfulness and genuine admiration,” as they are supportive of each other’s careers and projects.

Another source revealed to Page Six that the pair are excited about their future.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” the insider stated.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star and Foster first connected while starring in Broadway’s The Music Man, where they performed together from December 2021 to January 2023.

It was later claimed that Jackman’s bond with Foster played a role in his recent divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness.

Though Furness reportedly watched her husband kissing Foster night after night on stage, she never suspected anything at the time. However, the insider suggested that “a lot of people on Broadway knew” about their tryst.

“We kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now,” the insider explained.

Eventually, Jackman’s ex-wife allegedly “found out” about the budding romance.

“It was apparently Broadway’s worst-kept secret, and Deborra-Lee was the last to know,” the insider noted.

Jackman and Furness, who share two kids, announced their separation in September 2023, while Foster, who has a daughter with screenwriter Ted Griffin, filed for divorce in October 2024.

Adding to the buzz, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig stirred the pot even more on October 26 when posting about Jackman and Foster’s relationship on Instagram.

"Do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?" Lustig teased, sharing a photo of Jackman, 56, and Foster looking close on the red carpet, which Furness "liked."

Lustig suggested that Jackman “blindsided” his ex-wife and hinted the pair will soon “soft launch” their relationship.

British media personality Amanda de Cadenet, who is Furness’ close pal, chimed in to support Lustig’s claims, commenting, “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

