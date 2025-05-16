Is Sutton Foster Moving in With Hugh Jackman? Actor Seen Carrying Boxes Outside His Apartment Alongside Girlfriend
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster might be taking the next step in their relationship.
The couple sparked speculation about whether they were moving in together after The Greatest Showman star was seen carrying large boxes into his New York City penthouse apartment.
Hugh Jackman Has Room for Sutton Foster in His NYC Penthouse
Jackman appeared to be holding a pet bed — perhaps for her dog Mabel, a small Yorkie/Dachshund mix, or her other rescue pup Brody.
During the sighting, Foster was briefly seen near Jackman before she pulled a helmet out of her Trader Joe's canvas bag, placed it on her head and rode off from the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on a Citi Bike, which just so happens to be a favorite mode of transportation for Jackman. She tossed her tote in the basket part of the bike.
Romance Moving Fast
If Sutton, 50, and Foster, 56, are moving in together, it'd come roughly five months after they debuted their relationship to the public back in January.
The lovebirds had fueled romance rumors for months before officially stepping out holding hands ahead of a dinner date at the beginning of the year.
From Costars to Lovers
Foster and Jackman's relationship was previously professional, as they worked together as costars of the Broadway show The Music Man in 2022.
At the time, Jackman was still married to Deborra-Lee Furness while Foster was a wife to Ted Griffin.
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's Respective Splits
An opening developed in Jackman's love life, however, after he and Furness announced their separation in September 2023 following 27 years of marriage.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the former spouses declared in a joint statement at the time. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."
"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," Jackman and Furness — who share two kids, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19 — concluded.
Foster, on the other hand, didn't file for divorce from Griffin until October 2024, pulling the plug on her decade-long marriage amid swirling rumors something was budding between her and Jackman.
A source, however, previously insisted there was no infidelity in either of their marriages.
"They’re each adamant there was never anything going on while either one of them was married," an insider claimed. "But there’s no denying Hugh and Sutton’s romance happened very quickly."