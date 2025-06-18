Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Pack on the PDA During NYC Date as Actor's Ex Deborra Lee-Furness Doesn't 'Buy' Their Romance
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are putting their romance center stage.
The Broadway stars couldn't keep their hands to themselves while strolling around New York City in a video published on Tuesday, June 17.
The duo held hands as they waited at a stoplight on the Upper West Side. Jackman, 56, donned a navy jacket and jeans, while his woman, 50, wore a red dress and long white cardigan.
Their outing comes three weeks after Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce, two years after their split. The former married couple of 27 years shares two adopted children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.
Do Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Live Together?
Hugh and Sutton are allegedly moving in together after the Wolverine star was seen carrying large boxes into his New York City penthouse apartment in May. He seemed to be holding a pet bed, potentially for one of his girlfriend's dogs, Mabel or Brody.
They confirmed their romance in January when they were photographed holding hands and smiling at dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.
When Did Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Leave Their Spouses?
The hard launch followed months of dating rumors as they costarred in Broadway's The Music Man. Although they were both married at the time, they split from their spouses shortly after their theater stints.
Hugh announced his separation from Deborra in September 2023, while Sutton filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October 2024 after 10 years of marriage.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," Hugh wrote in a statement at the time. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
Hugh Jackman's Ex Has Strong Thoughts on His New Flame
Deborra is reportedly not too pleased about Hugh moving on with another woman.
“Deb isn’t hiding how she feels about Hugh and Sutton playing house. She thinks it’s a total rebound fantasy, and she’s not buying it for a second,” a source told an outlet. "She’s joked to friends that she’s taking bets on how long it’ll last, and she’s putting her money on under a year."
The insider continued, "From her point of view, Hugh barely had time to process their split before diving headfirst into this new setup with Sutton. She thinks he's acting like a teenager, and she's rolling her eyes hard at the 'happily ever after' act he's putting on with Sutton."