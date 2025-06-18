Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Pack on the PDA During NYC Date as Actor's Ex Deborra Lee-Furness Doesn't 'Buy' Their Romance

The hard launch followed months of dating rumors as they costarred in Broadway's The Music Man. Although they were both married at the time, they split from their spouses shortly after their theater stints.

Hugh announced his separation from Deborra in September 2023, while Sutton filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October 2024 after 10 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," Hugh wrote in a statement at the time. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."