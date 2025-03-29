Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Want to 'Team Up for Another Show at Some Point': 'They Loved Working Together'

In the world of Broadway brilliance, Sutton Foster is set to shine as she takes on the iconic role of country music legend Loretta Lynn in the highly anticipated musical, Coal Miner’s Daughter. But it’s not just the spotlight that’s brightening her path — her boyfriend, Hugh Jackman, is stepping into a mentoring role to help guide her toward a dazzling future on the Great White Way.

“Hugh has had his Broadway career going strong for a long time, and actually [estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness] helped him a lot behind the scenes, but to have someone that shares his passion the way Sutton does, as a performer, is pretty exhilarating,” sources reveal. “They can play together, they loved working together on The Music Man and want to team up for another show at some point.”