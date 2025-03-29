Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Want to 'Team Up for Another Show at Some Point': 'They Loved Working Together'
In the world of Broadway brilliance, Sutton Foster is set to shine as she takes on the iconic role of country music legend Loretta Lynn in the highly anticipated musical, Coal Miner’s Daughter. But it’s not just the spotlight that’s brightening her path — her boyfriend, Hugh Jackman, is stepping into a mentoring role to help guide her toward a dazzling future on the Great White Way.
“Hugh has had his Broadway career going strong for a long time, and actually [estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness] helped him a lot behind the scenes, but to have someone that shares his passion the way Sutton does, as a performer, is pretty exhilarating,” sources reveal. “They can play together, they loved working together on The Music Man and want to team up for another show at some point.”
The dynamic duo, 56-year-old Jackman and 50-year-old Foster, set the stage ablaze with their captivating performances as Harold Hill and Marian in the 2022 revival of the classic musical.
Of course, “Sutton has her own very successful Broadway career under her belt, so it’s not as though she needs Hugh’s guidance, but they are having fun helping each other run lines and having that sounding board for character development,” the tipsters note.
Additionally, Wolverine star is reportedly able to help out in their next venture. “Hugh is also in the position financially to invest in any show that they want to launch; it could be a vehicle for Foster, or something for them together, that remains to be seen, but he has said that’s in the pipeline,” sources shared. “Why not make money on both sides of the production and have that sense of control as well? It just makes sense.”
Before their romance bloomed, both Jackman and Foster were navigating their respective past relationships when fate brought them together. Jackman was married to Furness, 69, for nearly three decades before their split in September 2023. Meanwhile, Foster was married to Ted Griffin, but divorced to him in October 2024.
Love blossomed for Jackman and Foster, who confirmed their romance while holding hands on a date night in January.
Foster, a two-time Tony Award winner, is ready to bring Lynn’s life and music to the stage in Coal Miner’s Daughter, a musical that promises an emotional and thrilling exploration of the legendary singer's journey. "Coal Miner’s Daughter chronicles Loretta’s rise from humble beginnings in rural Kentucky to country music legend,” teases a press release. “The stage adaptation will include songs from Lynn’s career and share stories from her life beyond the film’s ending.”