NEWS Shirtless Hugh Jackman, 56, Shows Off His Muscular Beach Body Amid Rumored Romance With Costar Sutton Foster: Watch Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram Hugh Jackman is one muscular man!

Hugh Jackman reminded fans of the man beneath the Wolverine costume — and he's ripped! The famed actor, 56, ditched his shirt for an early morning swim at Bondi Beach in Australia on Monday, December 16, amid rumors of a romance between him and his The Music Man costar Sutton Foster, 49.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram The 'Wolverine' actor was spotted shirtless at Bondi Beach in Australia after a morning swim.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video obtained by a news publication, Jackman's chiseled chest and bulging biceps could be seen soaking up the sun Down Under, as The Greatest Showman star walked through the sand after taking a dip in the ocean. For the occasion, Jackman sported a pair of navy swim trunks with white print.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sarah Hatherley/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Jackman's refreshing plunge came after an intense workout with a friend at a nearby gym, the news outlet reported. The Sydney-born actor recently returned to Australia with his children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, for the holiday season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram Hugh Jackman is back home in Australia with his kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Christmas has looked a bit different for Jackman, his kids and their mother, Deborra-Lee Furness, ever since the A-lister announced their separation in September 2023 after almost three decades of marriage. This year's holiday might be even more unusual than last amid reports Furness, 69, is livid about Jackman moving on with Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

"She is seething with rage over being the last to know," a source told RadarOnline.com earlier this month of Furness uncovering the romance. "Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!" Furness — who tied the knot with Jackman in 1996, one year after meeting — is also upset with the Logan actor's best friend Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, for keeping his alleged romance with Foster a secret.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh," the insider claimed. "[But], Deb feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening and they all chose to keep their mouths shut." The confidante, however, insisted Jackman only hid his feelings for Foster in an effort to protect his estranged wife.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’ve been hiding their relationship from the outside world for so long, sneaking around, living apart, but there will come a time when they’ll want to come out as a couple," the source explained. "Soon, they may start testing the waters." The insider noted: "He doesn’t want the negative publicity. Or to humiliate Deb. Hugh cares for Deb a great deal. She’s the mother of his children."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman is reportedly dating Sutton Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackman and Foster were both still married when they met on the set of Broadway's The Music Man in 2021. While speculation about a potential fling started in December 2023, rumors soared after Foster filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Ted Griffin, in October after 10 years of marriage.