Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Get Hot and Heavy During Steamy Makeout Session in L.A.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are no longer hiding their romance!
The duo was spotted sharing a passionate makeout session in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 12, just days after going public with their relationship during a cozy dinner date.
In footage obtained by a news outlet, the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other, kissing and hugging before hopping into their car in a parking lot.
Other snapshots showed the Wolverine actor and the Thoroughly Modern Millie star looking smitten as they laughed and cuddled inside their car while waiting in line at a San Fernando In-N-Out drive-thru.
At one point, the couple was caught sharing multiple kisses, with Foster leaning back in the passenger seat as she gently touched Jackman’s face.
For their casual outing, Jackman, 56, wore a black polo shirt, gray slacks and blue sneakers, while Foster, 49, sported an avocado green button-down, brown sweatpants, blue sneakers and a quirky pineapple-printed tote bag.
This steamy sighting comes just a week after the pair were photographed hand-in-hand during a dinner date in Santa Monica on January 6. Jackman kept it simple in a black bomber jacket, gray shirt and white jeans, while Foster opted for a tan trench coat over an olive-green dress.
The lovebirds looked thrilled to be out together, seemingly relieved to take their relationship public after both finalized high-profile splits.
Jackman announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, in September 2023, while Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, 54, in October 2024.
As OK! previously reported, the former Music Man costars have sparked controversy, with insiders alleging their relationship was “the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced.”
“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now,” the insider added.
Rumors gained traction in October when gossip blogger Tasha Lustig hinted at Jackman’s infidelity.
“Do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?” Lustig teased on Instagram, sharing a red carpet photo of the couple. She also claimed Jackman “blindsided” his ex-wife and predicted the pair’s “soft launch” as a couple.
British media personality Amanda de Cadenet chimed in, backing Lustig’s claims.
“You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow-up any moment, FYI!” she commented.
Jackman was recently spotted in the audience during Foster’s recent performance in Once Upon a Mattress at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, just days before their public debut.
