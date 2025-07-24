Hulk Hogan Almost Killed Himself Years Before Sad Death: 'My Finger Was on the Trigger'

Hulk Hogan almost died by suicide years before his shocking passing on Thursday, July 24.

In his 2009 memoir, My Life Outside the Ring, the WWE legend opened up about his difficult battle with depression and the series of events that led to Hogan deciding whether he wanted to kill himself two years prior.

"A gun was in my hand and my ﬁnger was on the trigger and I was thinking, It would just be so easy," he wrote in the tell-all book published more than a decade before the 71-year-old was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital in Florida.