Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Admits Late Dad Became 'Callous' as He Got Older: 'He Said Hurtful Things'

Composite photo of Hulk Hogan and Brooke Hogan
Source: mega;@mizzhogan/instagram

Brooke Hogan admitted her late father, Hulk Hogan, said some 'hurtful things' to her later in life amid their up and down relationship.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Brooke Hogan isn't sugarcoating the rocky relationship she had with late dad Hulk Hogan.

In a Wednesday, August 6, interview, the blonde beauty revealed the wrestler's softer side began to fade as he got older.

Hulk and Brooke Hogan's Rocky Relationship

Photo of Brooke Hogan claimed she had 'respectful disagreements' with her dad over his relationship with Sky Daily.
Source: mega

Brooke Hogan claimed she had 'respectful disagreements' with her dad over his relationship with Sky Daily.

Brooke recalled how before Hulk married his now-widowed wife Sky Daily, he confided in Brooke that they were having "some issues." According to Brooke, he went on to say, "if I broke up with her, it’d be bad." When she asked him to elaborate, he responded, "I don’t wanna get into it."

The two had some "respectful disagreements" about the topic over text, with Brooke suggesting he pull the plug on the relationship, which he responded by noting, "Well, I haven’t approved of who you’ve dated."

hulk hogan daughter brooke callous said hurtful things
Source: mega

Brooke admitted her father said 'childish' and 'hurtful' things to her.

She explained his behavior was often "childish," and he even made her cry with some of his remarks.

"There were hurtful things that he kind of said. I was working on a house for him. One of the contractors witnessed an interaction between me and my dad. He texted me — the contractor texted me — and said, ‘Are you OK, kid? That hurt me watching what I saw,’" she spilled. "My dad had become a little bit callous in his old age, and that’s OK."

Hulk Hogan

Brooke Hogan Skipped Her Dad's Funeral

Photo of instead of going to the WWE star's funeral, Brooke went to the beach to feel 'close' to him.
Source: @mizzhogan/instagram

Instead of going to the WWE star's funeral, Brooke went to the beach to feel 'close' to him.

As OK! reported, Brooke decided to skip the star's funeral and instead go to the beach with her husband and their twins.

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one," she revealed on Instagram. "And although I know people grieve in many ways — and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how... privately... the way that made me feel the closest to him."

"We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved," she gushed. "The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."

Photo of Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at age 71 after going into cardiac arrest.
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at age 71 after going into cardiac arrest.

"We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you," the reality star continued. "I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy ❤️."

Despite her kind words, Brooke admitted she hadn't spoken to her dad since 2023.

