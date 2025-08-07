Hulk Hogan's Widow Sky Daily Shades Brooke Hogan's Suspicions About Wrestler’s Death

Article continues below advertisement

Family tension is brewing. Hulk Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, broke her silence on “misleading media stories” about the wrestling icon’s death, just days after her stepdaughter Brooke Hogan publicly raised “suspicions” surrounding his passing. “Terry chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal,” Sky, 46, wrote in a lengthy tribute posted via Instagram on Wednesday, August 6. “He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect.”

Sky Daily Slammed 'Misleading Media Stories'

Source: @skydaily/Instagram Sky Daily slammed 'misleading media stories' about Hulk Hogan's death.

Sky went on to address “heartbreaking, misleading media stories,” seemingly taking a jab at her stepdaughter. “Created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening,” she continued. “Please be patient and know this: he was deeply loved, well cared for, and surrounded by that love until his very last moment.”

Brooke Hogan Has 'Suspicions' About Hulk's Death

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan had 'suspicions' about her father's death.

Sky's statement comes one day after Brooke, 37, addressed her concerns about her father’s death while speaking on Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show on Tuesday, August 5. During the interview, the “About Us” singer questioned her father’s leukemia diagnosis as she had personally been by his side throughout his countless surgeries and looked over his bloodwork. The reality TV alum questioned why doctors didn’t discover the cancer sooner. Brooke also challenged the validity of Hulk’s doctor signing off a death certificate before a medical examiner performed an autopsy. The Florida native concluded that the circumstances surrounding Hulk’s death didn’t add up and was surprised that a surgeon would operate without thoroughly investigating the cancer.

Hulk Hogan Died on July 24

Source: MEGA Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025.

Hulk (real name Terry Gene Bollea) died on July 24 when emergency medics were called to his Clearwater, Fla., home following reports that he was experiencing cardiac arrest. After receiving chest compressions on site, the athlete was transported "to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the Clearwater Police Department stated. The wrestler was 71 at the time of his death. Hulk’s cause of death was later confirmed as acute myocardial infarction, which is more commonly known as a heart attack.

Brooke Hogan Addressed Her Estrangement With Hulk Hogan

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan was estranged from her father at the time of his death.