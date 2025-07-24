Donald Trump Reacts to His 'Great Friend' Hulk Hogan's Death at Age 71: 'He Was MAGA All the Way'
Donald Trump is mourning the loss of one of his biggest supporters: Hulk Hogan.
The president of the United States reacted to the WWE legend's death at age 71 via his Truth Social platform on Thursday, July 24, as he sent his condolences to Hogan's family while reflecting on his fondest moments with the star.
"We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster,'" Trump's message began. "Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week."
Trump Family Saddened by Hulk Hogan's Death
"He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!" Trump concluded.
The president's son Donald Trump Jr. also joined in on tributes for the WWE Hall of Famer.
"R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN," he expressed via X.
The first son added in a follow-up post: "Hulk Hogan was a real American icon and I'll never forget his speech in support of my father at the Republican National Convention."
Hulk Hogan Suffers Apparent Cardiac Arrest
Hogan died on Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest.
In a statement to RadarOnline.com, the Clearwater Police Department revealed that their personnel "responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach."
A viral social media video showed an EMT giving Hogan chest compressions as he was carried by stretcher into an ambulence.
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the message from officers continued.
Hulk sparked health concerns in recent months — though he denied rumors about being on his "deathbed" after a hospitalization landed himself in headlines.
The wrestling professional also battled depression throughout the 2000s and even tried to take his own life in December 2007, according to his 2009 memoir, My Life Outside the Ring.
in the book, Hulk writes about almost killing himself with a gun to his head inside of his bathroom in December 2007.
"A gun was in my hand and my ﬁnger was on the trigger and I was thinking, It would just be so easy," he admitted at the time.
"Maybe I should just do it," he remembered thinking. "Only cowards commit suicide. My family would be better oﬀ without me. What about the kids? I’m gonna do this. Just pull the trigger. Why not end it? Just do it, Hogan. Do it."
"That could have been the end of me right there — that night in early December 2007, in the bathroom at the big house in Clearwater that everybody’d seen on Hogan Knows Best," Hulk confessed. "I could picture the crime scene. The news stories. The whole thing. Obviously I didn’t kill myself — but I came d--- close."