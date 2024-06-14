OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoNEWS

Hulk Hogan Reveals He'd Rule 'With an Iron Fist' If He Became President or VP: 'I'll Take This Country Over'

hulk hogan running president
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 14 2024, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Hulk Hogan entering the ring — of politics?

The wrestler, 70, was asked if he would want to change careers during his Friday, June 14, appearance on Fox & Friends.

Article continues below advertisement
hulk hogan running president
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan retired from wrestling in 2012.

Ainsley Earhardt asked Hogan: “Yes or no, run for office?”

“We need somebody in there that’s got some common sense, you know what I’m saying? So if you need a president or a vice president, I’ll volunteer and take this country over, and I’ll rule with an iron fist, a flat tax, nothing but common sense,” he replied. “I know right from wrong, brother!”

Article continues below advertisement
hulk hogan running president
Source: mega

The wrestler said he would rule the country 'with an iron fist.'

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the conversation, the athlete, who retired from wrestling in 2012, spoke about why he decided to launch his new beer called Real American Beer, which was inspired by the moment Bud Light "crashed and burned" with their Dylan Mulvaney promotion.

Article continues below advertisement
hulk hogan running president
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan previously spoke about getting into politics in 2018.

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan
Article continues below advertisement

“I had this crazy idea because I saw how competitive the beer industry was and I saw what happened with Bud Light and their whole promotion that crashed and burned. I saw this crazy open lane,” Hogan said. “It just reminded me of what needed to be done in this country because we’re much more alike than we are different, and I just thought this is so much bigger than politics because if you can’t communicate and you can’t talk, you’re not going to get anywhere.”

Hogan added that the new alcoholic drink is for “Republicans and Democrats,” every race, and every gender, adding that he wants to “bring America back together, one beer at a time.”

Article continues below advertisement
hulk hogan running president
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan spoke out in a new interview on June 14.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Hogan has thought about entering the political space.

In 2018, he revealed he pondered a potential Florida Senate run.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve thought about it — as of late, people calling my phone, driving me crazy about running for Senate. They want me to run for governor, they want me to run for mayor,” the former professional wrestling star said.

“At the end of the day, I’m just so confused because it’s like watching the politicians — the Democrats and the Republicans — it’s like nobody wants to work together,” Hogan added. “It’s like a wrestling match, with two wrestlers that are supposed to work together and paint this beautiful wrestling picture, the Republicans and Democrats act like they hate each other and they don’t want to do anything except create chaos. So I really don’t want to be any part of that.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.