Hulk Hogan Reveals He'd Rule 'With an Iron Fist' If He Became President or VP: 'I'll Take This Country Over'

“I had this crazy idea because I saw how competitive the beer industry was and I saw what happened with Bud Light and their whole promotion that crashed and burned. I saw this crazy open lane,” Hogan said. “It just reminded me of what needed to be done in this country because we’re much more alike than we are different, and I just thought this is so much bigger than politics because if you can’t communicate and you can’t talk, you’re not going to get anywhere.”

Hogan added that the new alcoholic drink is for “Republicans and Democrats,” every race, and every gender, adding that he wants to “bring America back together, one beer at a time.”