Hulk Hogan Reveals He'd Rule 'With an Iron Fist' If He Became President or VP: 'I'll Take This Country Over'
Is Hulk Hogan entering the ring — of politics?
The wrestler, 70, was asked if he would want to change careers during his Friday, June 14, appearance on Fox & Friends.
Ainsley Earhardt asked Hogan: “Yes or no, run for office?”
“We need somebody in there that’s got some common sense, you know what I’m saying? So if you need a president or a vice president, I’ll volunteer and take this country over, and I’ll rule with an iron fist, a flat tax, nothing but common sense,” he replied. “I know right from wrong, brother!”
Elsewhere in the conversation, the athlete, who retired from wrestling in 2012, spoke about why he decided to launch his new beer called Real American Beer, which was inspired by the moment Bud Light "crashed and burned" with their Dylan Mulvaney promotion.
- Reality TV's Biggest Splits in 10 Clicks: From Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
- No Smackdown! 10 Wrestlers Who Found Fame in the Acting Industry – From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to John Cena
- Hulk Hogan Drug Nightmare: WWE Hall of Famer Reveals 'Vicious Cycle' of Prescription Pill Addiction
“I had this crazy idea because I saw how competitive the beer industry was and I saw what happened with Bud Light and their whole promotion that crashed and burned. I saw this crazy open lane,” Hogan said. “It just reminded me of what needed to be done in this country because we’re much more alike than we are different, and I just thought this is so much bigger than politics because if you can’t communicate and you can’t talk, you’re not going to get anywhere.”
Hogan added that the new alcoholic drink is for “Republicans and Democrats,” every race, and every gender, adding that he wants to “bring America back together, one beer at a time.”
This isn't the first time Hogan has thought about entering the political space.
In 2018, he revealed he pondered a potential Florida Senate run.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I’ve thought about it — as of late, people calling my phone, driving me crazy about running for Senate. They want me to run for governor, they want me to run for mayor,” the former professional wrestling star said.
“At the end of the day, I’m just so confused because it’s like watching the politicians — the Democrats and the Republicans — it’s like nobody wants to work together,” Hogan added. “It’s like a wrestling match, with two wrestlers that are supposed to work together and paint this beautiful wrestling picture, the Republicans and Democrats act like they hate each other and they don’t want to do anything except create chaos. So I really don’t want to be any part of that.”