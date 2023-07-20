Dog the Bounty Hunter Walks Back Transphobic Dylan Mulvaney Threats, Claims He'd Protect Her If She Was 'Attacked by Thugs'

"If Dylan wants to be called 'she' that's fine by me," he said.

"If there's an apology due — just to Dylan — I would absolutely say I am very apologetic," he added, noting that he did not "mean it" as encouragement for listeners to physically assault the transgender community.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!