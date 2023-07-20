Dog the Bounty Hunter Walks Back Transphobic Dylan Mulvaney Threats, Claims He'd Protect Her If She Was 'Attacked by Thugs'
Dog the Bounty Hunter claimed he wasn't serious after making a string of transphobic and threatening remarks about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
During an appearance on the "Two Guys From Hollywood" podcast, Dog — birth name Duane Chapman — argued that he habitually uses threatening language due to his career as a bounty hunter.
Clarifying his personal morals, Dog said that he believed in treating others with "mercy" and "grace," and if he ever came upon Mulvaney being "attacked by thugs," he would be willing to die to protect her.
Although he made it obvious that he didn't agree with Mulvaney's gender identity, he compared her pronouns — the activist uses both she/her and they/them pronouns interchangeably — to his choice to be called Dog rather than his birth name.
"If Dylan wants to be called 'she' that's fine by me," he said.
"If there's an apology due — just to Dylan — I would absolutely say I am very apologetic," he added, noting that he did not "mean it" as encouragement for listeners to physically assault the transgender community.
This comes after the controversial reality star repeatedly misgendered Mulvaney and made a series of transphobic and homophobic claims while discussing her partnership with Bud Light.
"I'd like to get that punk down, rebuke Satan out of him, and just give him a couple black eyes," he said at the time. "That's exactly — and I mean that. If I ever see him I'm dropping him."
Other hateful comments included a quip about God creating "Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve," and declaring, "We don't need more sissy men."
Dog was swiftly slammed by his daughter, Lyssa Chapman — who is openly gay and married her wife, Leiana Evensen, in June 2022.
"I'm honestly embarrassed to be mentioned on this hateful, disgusting, trash spewing out of my father’s mouth," she explained in a statement. "You all know I’m a daddy's girl and I love my father. However, this crosses a line. I was not raised by this man, he was not this way until recently."
