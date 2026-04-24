Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Reveals Heartbreak After Dad's Sudden Death: 'He Was My Best Friend'
April 24 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Nick Hogan is opening up about the heartbreaking reality of life without his father, WWE legend Hulk Hogan — who died suddenly from a heart attack at age 71 in July 2025.
During an exclusive chat with OK! about Netflix's Hulk Hogan: Real American documentary, which premiered on Wednesday, April 22, the wrestling icon's only son gets candid about the emotional struggles he's faced in the months since his dad's devastating passing.
"I think the hardest part about this is just how much I miss him," Nick, 35, admits. "He’s more than just my father. He was my best friend."
'I Just Miss Him So Much'
Noting he and Hulk "had a bond outside of what most fathers and sons have," Nick adds, "We had a best friend bond, and it was a really dynamic relationship."
"That's one of the things that makes this the hardest — I just miss him so much," he emotionally expresses of promoting Hulk's Netflix project after his death.
Despite the grief, Nick shared that his late dad’s involvement in the documentary gives him a sense of purpose.
'I'm So Proud of Him'
"That’s part of what pushes me forward and gives me that motivation to want this to be so successful and to push this across the finish line," he continues. "I want everybody to appreciate this for what it is, because I’m so proud of him and what he was able to do and accomplish."
Nick emphasizes how important it is for him to ensure fans get to see a fuller picture of his father, declaring, "It feels like it’s not just my responsibility, but my duty to make sure that everyone gets to see what he wanted them to see. His fans get to have this and appreciate this."
The project holds even deeper meaning as the WWE icon was actively involved in its creation before his death.
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Nick Hogan Has 'Tremendous Appreciation' for Late Dad
"This project wasn’t done after he passed,” Nick acknowledges. “He was so invested, so excited to work with everyone — with WWE, Netflix, [director Bryan Storkel]. He was just so happy about it and so excited to share this story with the world and his fans."
According to Nick, that enthusiasm is evident in the documentary's final cut, which he feels gives viewers a more complete understanding of the larger-than-life star.
“You have such a tremendous appreciation for who he was as a person, as a character, as a wrestler, as an entertainer, as a pop culture icon,” he explains. “It’s unbelievable to see everything he accomplished put together in such a beautiful way."
'Hulkamania Will Live Forever'
He also pointed out that the documentary goes beyond the public persona many grew up watching.
"Everybody sees the exterior — Hulk Hogan — but this really pulls back the curtain," Nick shares. "It shows who he was as a person and highlights so many of the good things he did and how much he gave back."
Looking ahead, Nick is determined to continue honoring his father’s legacy — something he is certain will endure for generations.
"My dad would always say 'Hulkamania will live forever,' and I firmly believe that," he reflects. "What he did and the way he made people feel will carry on for ages."
And with the support of the team behind the documentary, Nick feels confident that mission is in good hands.
“I’m so lucky to have the right partners here… they’re making this so easy for this project to get put out to the masses and all of his fans around the world that loved him,” he concludes.