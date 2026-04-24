Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Reveals Heartbreak After Dad's Sudden Death: 'He Was My Best Friend'

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Hogan is opening up about the heartbreaking reality of life without his father, WWE legend Hulk Hogan — who died suddenly from a heart attack at age 71 in July 2025. During an exclusive chat with OK! about Netflix's Hulk Hogan: Real American documentary, which premiered on Wednesday, April 22, the wrestling icon's only son gets candid about the emotional struggles he's faced in the months since his dad's devastating passing. "I think the hardest part about this is just how much I miss him," Nick, 35, admits. "He’s more than just my father. He was my best friend."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Just Miss Him So Much'

Source: MEGA 'We had a best friend bond,' Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, says of his late dad.

Noting he and Hulk "had a bond outside of what most fathers and sons have," Nick adds, "We had a best friend bond, and it was a really dynamic relationship." "That's one of the things that makes this the hardest — I just miss him so much," he emotionally expresses of promoting Hulk's Netflix project after his death. Despite the grief, Nick shared that his late dad’s involvement in the documentary gives him a sense of purpose.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm So Proud of Him'

Source: Netflix Nick Hogan hopes everyone 'appreciates' his late father's Netflix documentary.

"That’s part of what pushes me forward and gives me that motivation to want this to be so successful and to push this across the finish line," he continues. "I want everybody to appreciate this for what it is, because I’m so proud of him and what he was able to do and accomplish." Nick emphasizes how important it is for him to ensure fans get to see a fuller picture of his father, declaring, "It feels like it’s not just my responsibility, but my duty to make sure that everyone gets to see what he wanted them to see. His fans get to have this and appreciate this." The project holds even deeper meaning as the WWE icon was actively involved in its creation before his death.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Hogan Has 'Tremendous Appreciation' for Late Dad

Source: Netflix 'It's unbelievable to see everything he accomplished,' Hulk Hogan's son admits.

"This project wasn’t done after he passed,” Nick acknowledges. “He was so invested, so excited to work with everyone — with WWE, Netflix, [director Bryan Storkel]. He was just so happy about it and so excited to share this story with the world and his fans." According to Nick, that enthusiasm is evident in the documentary's final cut, which he feels gives viewers a more complete understanding of the larger-than-life star. “You have such a tremendous appreciation for who he was as a person, as a character, as a wrestler, as an entertainer, as a pop culture icon,” he explains. “It’s unbelievable to see everything he accomplished put together in such a beautiful way."

'Hulkamania Will Live Forever'

Source: Netflix Hulk Hogan died at age 71 in July 2025 from a heart attack.