Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Thanks Wrestler's Widow for 'Everything' She Did Following His Tragic Death

Hulk Hogan’s son is feeling the love during a heartbreaking time. On Sunday, July 27, the late wrestling icon’s widow, Sky Daily, posted a touching birthday tribute to Nick Hogan, 35, on Instagram. In response, Nick — whom Hulk shared with ex-wife Linda Hogan — dropped a heartfelt comment.

“Thank you so much Sky, I really appreciate everything you did for my father and are doing for all of us at this time,” Nick wrote under a photo Sky shared of him hugging his dad, who died on Thursday, July 24, after going into cardiac arrest at his Florida home. He was 71.

Source: @mrs.sky.hogan/Instagram Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, thanked Sky Daily for supporting their family.

Sky, who married Hulk in September 2023 after more than a year of dating, didn’t hold back in her birthday message to her stepson. “Happy birthday @nickhogan! We love you so much,” she wrote. “Your dad couldn’t have been prouder of the son you are… loyal, loving, hard-working, and always there when it mattered most. The strength and heart you’ve shown all along means more than I can say. I’m so grateful for you, and I know Terry felt the same every single day.”

The touching post comes just days after the wrestling world was rocked by the sudden loss of Hulk — born Terry Gene Bollea — who reportedly seemed to be doing well shortly before his passing. On Tuesday, July 22, just two days before Hulk died, longtime friend and WWE personality Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart posted an upbeat update about the former champ.

Source: @jimmyhartmouthofthesouthwwehof/Instagram Hulk Hogan died of cardiac arrest on July 24 at age 71.

“Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!” Jimmy wrote in a now-deleted X post.

However, by Thursday morning, tragedy struck. According to local police, emergency services were called to Hulk's Clearwater Beach estate at 9:51 a.m. “Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call… in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue,” authorities confirmed. “The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Source: @mrs.sky.hogan/Instagram Sky Daily shared a sweet birthday message for Nick Hogan on Instagram.

The following day, on Friday, July 25, Sky broke her silence with a heartbreaking message on Instagram. “I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces,” she wrote.

While acknowledging Hulk had “been dealing with some health issues,” Sky was certain he would make it through. “I truly believed we would overcome them,” she shared. “I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Source: @mrs.sky.hogan/Instagram The yoga instructor said she wasn’t ready to lose her husband.

Sky also praised how he stayed devoted to his supporters right up until the end. “Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him," she stated.