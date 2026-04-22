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Hulk Hogan Suicide Shocker: Late WWE Legend Put a Gun in His Mouth, Took Lethal Amounts of Fentanyl After Divorce From First Wife Linda

Photo of Linda and Hulk Hogan.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan contemplated suicide after hitting 'rock bottom' amid his divorce from first wife Linda.

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April 22 2026, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

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Hulk Hogan contemplated taking his own life more than a decade before his devastating death at age 71 in July 2025.

In a final interview taped prior to his passing for Netflix's Hulk Hogan: Real American documentary, the late WWE legend made a shocking suicide confession as he opened up about hitting "rock bottom" following his divorce from first wife Linda Hogan, 66, in 2009.

"I went home and I started drinking and, you know, started eating pills, and I just went down this rabbit hole for a couple days, and the next thing I know, I’m sitting in front of my bathroom with a gun in my mouth and not knowing what I was doing," Hulk, whose death occurred suddenly after he suffered a heart attack, admitted.

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'I Had No Money'

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Image of Hulk Hogan said he had 'no money' after his divorce from first wife Linda in 2009.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan said he had 'no money' after his divorce from first wife Linda in 2009.

"I gave Linda 70 percent of everything because I just didn’t want to ever talk to her again, be with her, I never wanted to see her again. So, I gave her everything to get rid of her, and after the divorce I had no money," Hulk continued in the documentary, which premiered on Wednesday, April 22.

Hulk ended up joining Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling the same year his and Linda's divorce was finalized, admitting the decision "saved" him because he was "broke."

In the Netflix project, Hulk's longtime friend and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff — who worked with the late wrestling icon at TNA — admitted his pal "was down and he was hurting" during this time.

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'He Was in the Darkest, Most Devastating Part of His Life'

Image of Hulk Hogan was told he 'should be dead' from the amount of fentanyl he was taking.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan was told he 'should be dead' from the amount of fentanyl he was taking.

"He was in the darkest, most devastating part of his life," Bischoff added.

After joining TNA, Hulk gained a dependence on drugs — specifically fentanyl — to manage the physical pain he felt amid his split from Linda, with whom he shared daughter Brooke, 37, and son Nick, 35.

"I was taking 80-milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums here ... I had two 300mg patches of fentanyl on my legs and they gave me six 1500mg fentanyl lollipops to eat," Hulk candidly shared. "I went to the pharmacy, he goes, 'You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.'"

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Image of Hulk Hogan shared daughter Brooke and son Nick with his first wife, Linda.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan shared daughter Brooke and son Nick with his first wife, Linda.

The physical pain became so unbearable at one point, causing him to have to sleep in a chair.

"If I just twitched my finger like that, my whole back would spasm and torque," he noted.

Linda also appeared in the Netflix documentary, reflecting on the love she still has for her ex-husband after his passing.

'I Wish Things Would Have Turned Out Differently'

Image of Hulk Hogan was married three times throughout his life.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan was married three times throughout his life.

"I still care about him the same … it doesn’t go away. I wish things would’ve turned out differently for us," she expressed. "But then when he got sick, I realized that my love never faded for him. I still had love for him. I really do. I still love him."

After his divorce from Linda, Hulk went on to marry Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, though their marriage came to an end 11 years later.

He married for a third time in 2023, wedding Sky Daily. The two were still together at the time of his death.

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