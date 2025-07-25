Remembering Hulk Hogan After His Death at 71: See the WWE Star's Life in Photos
Hulk Hogan Had a Successful Career as a Wrestler
Hulk Hogan, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer whose real name was Terry Bollea, died at his Florida home on July 24. He was 71.
The wrestling legend launched his career with his World Wrestling Federation debut in November 1979. A few years later, he moved to Japan and then joined the American Wrestling Association before making his WWF return in 1983, marking the beginning of his brainchild — the Hulkamania era.
In the years thereafter, Hogan dominated the wrestling arenas until he left the WWF in 1993 and signed with World Championship Wrestling the following year. After spending time with other pro wrestling entities, he returned to WWE in 2005, the same year he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Although he lost his status due to a racism scandal, Hogan was reinstated in 2018.
After a fourth stint in 2014, Hogan reunited with WWE yet again in 2018 and spent the rest of his career with the company.
Overall, he had 369 wins and 40 draws, according to the Internet Wrestling Database.
He Was Married Three Times
The wrestler went through three marriages before his death.
He was married to his first wife, Linda Hogan, from 1983 to 2009. During their two-decade marriage, Hulk and his ex welcomed two children together.
In December 2010, Hulk married Jennifer McDaniel in a ceremony at his home in Clearwater, Fla. However, he filed for divorce in October 2021 after nearly 11 years of marriage.
Hulk then moved on with his third wife, Sky Daily. He popped the question to the mom-of-three in July 2023 and exchanged vows with her in an intimate Florida wedding that September.
The WWE star and Sky remained married until Hulk's death on July 24.
Hulk Hogan Was a Father-of-Two
Outside the ring, Hulk was a father to his two children: daughter Brooke Hogan, born on May 5, 1988, and son Nick Hogan, born on July 27, 1990.
He Dealt With Steroid Allegations During His Wrestling Days
Hulk's flourishing wrestling career was marred with steroid use accusation in the 1990s, prompting him to take a leave of absence from the WWF.
"Hulk always bragged about steroids," Joe Bednarski told People at the time.
He also became the star witness in Vince McMahon's drug usage trial, according to USA Today. After repeatedly reiterating he had never used steroids, he eventually admitted to it to avoid a perjury charge.
In the Netflix documentary series Mr. McMahon, the former wrestling promoter spoke candidly about the time Hulk appeared on The Arsenio Hall Show.
"My suggestion to him is to come clean. That's not what happened," Vince recalled. "It was like, 'Oh God, please. Just tell the truth. It's so much easier... When you do stuff like that and don't tell the truth then it's an open door for people to come get you. Unfortunately, we were caught in the crosshairs as well."
In the same documentary, Hulk shared, "I remember talking to Vince about going on Arsenio Hall. He thought it was a really bad idea... I self destructed my own self. That was one of the worst decisions I ever made, not listening to Vince."
Hulk Hogan Was Also an Actor, Reality TV Star and Host
In 1982, Hulk made his film debut in Sylvester Stallone-led film Rocky III. His Hollywood run became more prominent when he appeared in No Holds Barred, opening the doors for him to score lead roles in Mr. Nanny and Suburban Commando.
He also made guest appearances on Baywatch, The Love Boat, American Dad, The A-Team and Walker, Texas Ranger, to name a few.
Hulk, alongside Linda and their two kids, also starred on Hogan Knows Best.
He Was a Key Supporter of Donald Trump
Hulk became a prominent campaign figure for President Donald Trump before the 2024 presidential election. He notably made an appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention, during which he ripped his shirt while giving his speech.
"They tried to kill the next President of the United States," he said, referring to the attempted assassination of Donald. "Enough was enough, run wild brother, let Trump-a-mania rule again. I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent."
Following his death, The Apprentice alum issued a statement to remember his "great friend."
Donald added in the Truth Social post, "Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"
Hulk Hogan Died at the Age of 71
On July 24, Hulk died at the age of 71 after suffering a medical emergency at his home in Clearwater, Fla.
The Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel "responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach," officers told RadarOnline.com.
The statement continued, "The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."