Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Sues Bubba The Love Sponge, Aims to Block Doc About Late Wrestler's 'S-- Tape Scandal'
Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, is taking legal action against Bubba the Love Sponge, hoping to block the release of an upcoming documentary on the late wrestler’s “s-- tape scandal.”
Nick, 35, on behalf of the WWE legend’s estate, filed a lawsuit against the radio host on Tuesday, September 2, according to a news outlet.
Bubba the Love Sponge Announces Hulk Hogan Documentary
The filing followed Bubba’s announcement that he planned to release Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan S-- Tape Scandal, which allegedly promises to “tell the real story of how Hulk's 2012 romp with Bubba's then-wife, Heather Clem, got leaked to the media.” The documentary was scheduled to premiere later this month.
In Nick’s lawsuit, he claims the project uses “unauthorized images” from the s-- tape, as shown in the trailer. In addition, the Hogan Knows Best star claimed Bubba (real name: Todd Alan Clem) is “promoting the documentary using Hulk’s trademarks without permission.”
Tape Drama Dates Back Years
Hulk’s son also alleged that Bubba’s documentary violates a settlement Bubba and Hulk agreed to in 2012 over the s-- tape.
Hulk (born Terry Bollea) and Bubba were estranged at the time of his death. The wrestler was 71 years old when he died on July 24.
The s-- tape drama dates back nearly 20 years. At the time, the radio host and his now-ex-wife, Heather, supposedly had an agreement about her being allowed to sleep with other men, on the condition that it was recorded. Though things went south after the s-- tape – which had allegedly been secretly recorded by Bubba – was leaked to media outlet Gawker, who published a snippet of the raunchy video.
Hulk Hogan Sued After Tape Was Released
Hulk then sued the publication for invasion of privacy and insisted during a 2012 interview with Howard Stern that he had Bubba's blessing and encouragement to sleep with his wife.
The father-of-two was ultimately awarded $140 million by a Florida judge as a result of the claim, causing Gawker to declare bankruptcy just one day after the court ruling.
Bubba Spoke About Regret After Hulk's Death
Bubba previously spoke about his regret for not mending his relationship with Hulk following their feud that lasted more than a decade.
"I'm heartbroken to hear of Terry’s passing," Bubba admitted in a statement the day of Hulk’s death. "As everyone knows we had our issues and those issues were mostly my fault. I loved him as a friend while he was with us, and will continue to love his memory as a friend going forward."