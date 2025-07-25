Hulk Hogan's Ex-Pal Bubba the Love Sponge Regrets Never Saying 'Sorry' Before WWE Star's Death Years After S-- Tape Scandal
Hulk Hogan had a few estranged relationships that were never fixed before he died on Thursday, July 24.
Among broken bonds included one with his former close pal Bubba the Love Sponge — who spoke out after the WWE legend's death to express regret for not fixing their friendship following a feud spanning more than a decade.
Bubba, whose real name is Todd Clem, and Hulk — born Terry Bollea — had a falling out after the professional wrestler slept with the radio personality's wife in 2012.
Bubba the Love Sponge 'Heartbroken' by Hulk Hogan's Death
"I'm heartbroken to hear of Terry’s passing," Bubba admitted in a statement on Thursday. "As everyone knows we had our issues and those issues were mostly my fault. I loved him as a friend while he was with us, and will continue to love his memory as a friend going forward."
Bubba confessed he was "saddened" that he will "never be able to tell him how sorry I am for the way I handled things that created the rift between us."
"I miss my friend and hope he rests in peace," he expressed.
Hulk Hogan Slept With Bubba the Love Sponge's Wife
Bubba and Hulk hadn't been on good terms for more than a decade due to their s-- tape scandal-turned-lawsuit.
The radio host and his ex-wife, Heather Clem, supposedly had an agreement about her being allowed to sleep with other men, as long as it was recorded, though things went south after the s-- tape — which had allegedly been secretly recorded by Bubba — was leaked to media outlet Gawker, which published a snippet of the raunchy video.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hulk then sued Gawker for invasion of privacy and insisted during a 2012 interview with Howard Stern that he had Bubba's blessing and encouragement to sleep with his wife.
The WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately awarded $140 million by a Florida judge as a result of the lawsuit, causing Gawker to declare bankruptcy just one day after the court ruling.
Bubba the Love Sponge Claimed Hulk Hogan Was on His 'Deathbed' Days Before His Passing
Bubba had hinted at Hulk's health struggles just days before the late athlete's passing, claiming the 71-year-old was "on his deathbed" and nearing the end of his life.
"If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you and it’s not good," Bubba declared roughly one week before Hulk died, however, The Hulkster denied said claims.
He noted: "I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes."