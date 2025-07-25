or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoNEWS

Hulk Hogan's Ex-Pal Bubba the Love Sponge Regrets Never Saying 'Sorry' Before WWE Star's Death Years After S-- Tape Scandal

Photo of Hulk Hogan; picture of Bubba the Love Sponge.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24.

Profile Image

July 25 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan had a few estranged relationships that were never fixed before he died on Thursday, July 24.

Among broken bonds included one with his former close pal Bubba the Love Sponge — who spoke out after the WWE legend's death to express regret for not fixing their friendship following a feud spanning more than a decade.

Bubba, whose real name is Todd Clem, and Hulk — born Terry Bollea — had a falling out after the professional wrestler slept with the radio personality's wife in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Bubba the Love Sponge 'Heartbroken' by Hulk Hogan's Death

image of Bubba the Love Sponge said he would 'miss' his former friend Hulk Hogan.
Source: MEGA

Bubba the Love Sponge said he would 'miss' his former friend Hulk Hogan.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of Terry’s passing," Bubba admitted in a statement on Thursday. "As everyone knows we had our issues and those issues were mostly my fault. I loved him as a friend while he was with us, and will continue to love his memory as a friend going forward."

Bubba confessed he was "saddened" that he will "never be able to tell him how sorry I am for the way I handled things that created the rift between us."

"I miss my friend and hope he rests in peace," he expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan Slept With Bubba the Love Sponge's Wife

image of Hulk Hogan slept with Bubba the Love Sponge's wife in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan slept with Bubba the Love Sponge's wife in 2012.

Bubba and Hulk hadn't been on good terms for more than a decade due to their s-- tape scandal-turned-lawsuit.

The radio host and his ex-wife, Heather Clem, supposedly had an agreement about her being allowed to sleep with other men, as long as it was recorded, though things went south after the s-- tape — which had allegedly been secretly recorded by Bubba — was leaked to media outlet Gawker, which published a snippet of the raunchy video.

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Hulk Hogan won a lawsuit involving his s-- tape with Bubba the Love Sponge's ex-wife.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan won a lawsuit involving his s-- tape with Bubba the Love Sponge's ex-wife.

Hulk then sued Gawker for invasion of privacy and insisted during a 2012 interview with Howard Stern that he had Bubba's blessing and encouragement to sleep with his wife.

The WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately awarded $140 million by a Florida judge as a result of the lawsuit, causing Gawker to declare bankruptcy just one day after the court ruling.

Bubba the Love Sponge Claimed Hulk Hogan Was on His 'Deathbed' Days Before His Passing

image of Bubba the Love Sponge spoke out about Hulk Hogan's health woes before his passing.
Source: MEGA

Bubba the Love Sponge spoke out about Hulk Hogan's health woes before his passing.

Bubba had hinted at Hulk's health struggles just days before the late athlete's passing, claiming the 71-year-old was "on his deathbed" and nearing the end of his life.

"If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you and it’s not good," Bubba declared roughly one week before Hulk died, however, The Hulkster denied said claims.

He noted: "I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.