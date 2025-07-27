or
Family Feud Brewing: Hulk Hogan's Will to Cause Drama as New Wife Could Get 30 Percent of Wrestler's Fortune

photo of Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily
Source: MEGA;@mrs.sky.hogan/Instagram

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily were married for two years before his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Hulk Hogan’s unexpected death on Thursday, July 24, has left WWE fans in shock, as the longtime wrestler appeared to be invincible through his 35 years in the ring.

With 12 World Championship titles, the 71-year-old garnered millions of dollars for his significant success. He was also a business owner, starred in Rocky III and accumulated brand deals — putting his estimated net worth at $25 million.

Hulk Hogan's $25 Million Net Worth

photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan's net worth is estimated at $25 million.

Without any indication that he’d go into “cardiac arrest” and die, Hogan’s large sum of money and where it will be distributed might be in limbo if he did not update his will after marrying his third wife, Sky Daily, in September 2023.

According to laws in the state of Florida, where Hogan resided at the time of his death, 30 percent of his estate legally belongs to his wife, regardless of whether he updated his will or not. However, if Hogan’s family members choose to contest his money in court, a legal battle could ensue and prolong the distribution of his assets. Not only that, but his $25 million could become susceptible to creditors.

Hulk Hogan's Legal Trust

photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: mega

Legal expert June Frederiksen said Hulk Hogan likely had a 'very in-depth estate planning.'

Florida estate expert and paralegal June Frederiksen of the Schofner Law Firm explained to a news outlet after the wrestler’s death exactly how the division of Hogan’s estate could unfold, saying he likely had a “very in-depth estate planning.”

“You set up a trust to protect your assets, so you run everything through the trust,” Frederiksen elaborated. Having a trust reduces the likelihood that the WWE star’s estate winds up in court and is collected by creditors.

Hulk Hogan

Sky Daily Entitled to 30 Percent of Husband Hulk Hogan's Estate

photo of Nick Hogan, Brooke Hogan, Linda Hogan and Hulk Hogan
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan was married to his first wife, Linda Hogan, for 26 years.

Even if Daily was not named in Hogan’s trust, she is still entitled to inherit 30 percent of her husband’s assets. “He married Sky two years ago, so he probably updated the trust so she would get a spousal elective share,” Frederiksen said.

Hogan is survived by many family members who are likely expecting to receive a sum of his assets, including daughter Brooke Hogan, son Nick Hogan and his twin grandchildren, Oliver and Molly Olesky. He was also married to his children’s mother, Linda Hogan, for 26 years during the height of his WWE career.

'My Heart Is in Pieces'

photo of Sky Daily and Hulk Hogan
Source: @mrs.sky.hogan/Instagram

Sky Daily said her heart was 'in pieces' after her husband's unexpected death.

Before his death, Hulk and his now-wife lived together in his Clearwater, Fla., mansion worth $11.5 million. Following his unanticipated passing, Sky penned a mournful message to her husband on Instagram, saying, “My heart is in pieces.”

“I wasn’t ready for this,” she continued. “He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”

