Politics Hunter Biden and Candace Owens Float Theory Donald Trump 'Staged' His Assassination Attempts: 'Something's Glaringly Not Right' Source: MEGA Hunter Biden is skeptical of Donald Trump's several assassination attempts. Candace Owens feels the same. Lesley Abravanel May 22 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In his wide-ranging interview with far-right podcaster-turned-Donald Trump foe Candace Owens, Hunter Biden floated the notion that the president may have staged his own assassination attempts. Trump has been the target of three confirmed or apparent assassination attempts over two years, all of which have been heavily scrutinized. In 2024, a 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired multiple rounds from an AR-15–style rifle from a nearby rooftop during an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed Trump's upper right ear. The attack resulted in the tragic death of rallygoer Corey Comperatore and critically injured two others. The shooter was killed at the scene by Secret Service counter-snipers.

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Source: @CandaceOwens/youtube Hunter Biden joined the Thursday, May 21, episode of Candace Owens' podcast.

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Hunter Biden and Candace seem to agree that the Trump assassination attempts were staged:



“We’re supposed to believe he survived 4 assassination attempts? The first president that’s ever survived four assassination attempts?” pic.twitter.com/yNIEThM5p3 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 21, 2026 Source: @johnnymaga

A few months later, Secret Service agents spotted and engaged an armed man hiding in the bushes along the perimeter of Trump International Golf Club in Florida, while Trump was golfing. The suspect fled but was quickly apprehended by law enforcement. No shots were fired at Trump, and he was unharmed. In April, a 31-year-old man, Cole Tomas Allen, attempted to storm the White House Correspondents’ dinner armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun. He was stopped at a security checkpoint by law enforcement before reaching the main ballroom where Trump was located. He fired his weapon during the confrontation, injuring a law enforcement officer, who was saved by a ballistic vest. Allen was tackled, detained, and officially charged with attempted assassination.

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Source: MEGA Cole Tomas Allen was charged with attempting to assassinate the president at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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According to polling data from NewsGuard and YouGov, roughly 30 percent of Americans believe that at least one of these attempts was fabricated. “Whether it’s Butler or Charlie . . . it’s just not right, and I mean it’s so glaringly not right it’s almost as if they’re just saying ‘f you,” the 56-year-old son of former President Joe Biden said, also referring to the September 2025 assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, a close friend of Owens. “We’re supposed to believe he’s survived for what — we have four assassination attempts— of the president?” an incredulous Owens said, questioning how Trump could be the "only president" who has “ever survived four assassination attempts.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has survived four separate assassination attempts.

'Talk About Gaslighting'

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube 'You're asking us to abandon common sense,' said Candace Owens.