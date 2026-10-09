Politics Hunter Biden Claims Closeted Republicans 'Break' Gay Dating App Grindr 'Everywhere They Go' Source: MEGA ; GRINDRHunter Biden refused to name anyone he b Hunter Biden refused to name anyone he believes is closeted. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 9 2026, Updated 10:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Hunter Biden claimed that the gay dating app Grindr crashes during Republican conventions and gatherings because of an influx of deeply closeted conservative politicians —“the closetocracy”— using the platform. On the October 6 episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Biden discussed what he sees as political hypocrisy in Washington, D.C. Biden noted that conservative conventions see such a massive surge in local Grindr traffic from attendees that the app's servers have actually gone down. The 56-year-old Biden alleged that a network of closeted Republican officials operates in Washington. He argued that the internal conflict of hiding their identity causes these politicians to direct anger outward, often voting for anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

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'They Break Grindr Everywhere They Go'

Source: MEGA Some of the claims about Grindr outings have been denied.

“Literally they break Grindr everywhere they go at the Republican convention,” Biden said. Grindr's executive leadership and location data do confirm that major political conventions cause a massive, undeniable surge in local app activity. During the September 2026 Republican gathering in Dallas, Tx., internet users pointed to spikes on Downdetector as proof of a crash. A Grindr spokesperson clarified that third-party sites like Downdetector rely heavily on unvetted, self-reported user complaints and social media traffic. “While these rumors are common, the claim is false,” a spokesperson told Lead Stories following outage reports in Dallas in September 2026. “Grindr has not experienced outages connected to the Republican National Conventions or other large events. Third-party sources that often make these claims rely on unreliable data such as self-reporting, while Grindr reports outages directly on its status page.”

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden claimed there are numerous closeted gay Republicans.

Grindr's internal status logs and official Grindr Status Page showed full functionality and no recorded operational outages during the dates of these conventions. Grindr CEO George Arison publicly confirmed a "significant spike in usage" in the Milwaukee, WI, area during the 2024 Republican National Convention. Independent data reported a 166 percent increase in local Grindr activity.

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Source: MEGA Data showed that Grindr usage surged in Ohio during a a 2016 RNC.

Local users also reported an influx of "blank" profiles (profiles with no photos or names), which typically indicates closeted individuals or people seeking high discretion. At the 2016 RNC in Cleveland, OH, Grindr data showed user traffic near Quicken Loans Arena surged by 66 percent to 120 percent during convention week.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel joked about the rumors in 2024.