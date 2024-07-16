'Sleepy Don Strikes Again': Donald Trump Slammed for Dozing Off at 2024 Republican National Convention — Watch
Donald Trump was once again seen dozing off — this time at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15.
In a new clip, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president, 78, who was shot at on July 13, was seen appearing to drift off while his VP, J.D. Vance, kept his eyes open.
Of course, people went crazy once the video was posted online. One person wrote, "He should be at home resting and also not running for president," while another said, "Trump can’t stay awake at a convention with thousands of delegates, supporters and attendees. Yikes."
"If Trump can't stay awake at his own convention, how is he going to stay awake for America? I think it's time he step down and let someone much younger and who is not a convicted felon take his place," a third person added.
A fourth person joked, "Sleepy Don strikes again."
CBS News verification producer Jim La Porta attempted to shed light on the clip, explaining that he was allegedly praying during Pastor James Roemke's speech.
However, it appears the clip happened four minutes later while Harmeet Dhillon was speaking.
Still, people defended the politician.
"If anyone in the country has a right to be tired, even exhausted, it’s this man!" one person exclaimed, likely referring to him almost being assassinated at his Pennsylvania rally," while another person said, "I bet he hasn’t hardly slept in three days . he’s just briefly tired. Give him a day or two he’ll be back up there bouncing around protecting America."
"He was closing his eyes for prayer you’re a liar!" a third person fumed.
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump has fallen asleep in public before.
During his hush money trial, which started in April, the businessman was seeing closing his eyes several times.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Apparently, Trump's team had to take measures into their own hands to keep him alert.
"I guess they have tried a number of different devices. Yeah, sleeping for a lot of it. I would say they’ve tried a number of different devices to keep Trump awake," MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin said while on Chris Jansing Reports. "Partially in response, or what appears to be in response to collective press corps observations. So, for example, when there are sidebars, an attorney doesn’t leave his side anymore because leaving him alone means leaving him to potentially sleep. He has a stack of papers with him at all times now to go through, but neither of those things seem to have protected Trump from his own exhaustion today."