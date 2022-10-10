Hunter Biden Allegedly Used Genghis Khan-Inspired Username On Adult Sites, Per Laptop Leaks
Hunter Biden, the 52-year-old son of current President Joe Biden, reportedly turned to some alarming inspiration when it came to crafting one of his online usernames — warlord Genghis Khan.
According to new information gleaned from the attorney's controversial laptop, it seems Biden may have sported the username “Temujin,” Khan’s birth name, while browsing adult websites.
Khan, who founded the Mongol empire, is thought to have been responsible for the deaths of roughly 40 million people.
Biden’s apparent fascination with the 13th-century warrior isn’t the only revelation brought to light by his highly-controversial device.
HUNTER BIDEN ATTEMPTS TO SKIP CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENTS AS FEDS CLOSE IN ON FINANCIAL FRAUD & ILLEGAL PURCHASES
Back in June, an analysis of his laptop seemingly elucidated that the businessman and his company raked in more than $11 million in the five-year period between 2013 and 2018. While some of this eight-figure sum stemmed from his attorney work, these earnings also came from Biden’s service as a board member of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings Ltd. — which has been accused of bribery — and his work with a Chinese businessman who was accused of fraud.
These concerning findings came roughly a year and a half after Biden confirmed that his taxes were under federal investigation.
"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," the then president-elect’s son explained in a statement, adding that he takes “this matter very seriously.”
“I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden continued.
Despite the First Son’s reassurances, it seems as of last week, officials may have acquired enough evidence to potentially press charges for both tax and gun crimes, according to unnamed sources familiar with the investigation.
FEDERAL AGENTS POTENTIALLY READY TO CHARGE HUNTER BIDEN WITH TAX & GUN CRIMES: REPORT
Considering these potentially incriminating findings, U.S. Attorney in Delaware, former President Donald Trump appointee David C. Weiss, will now decide whether Biden will face charges for these alleged crimes, the insiders claimed.
Radar Online previously reported on Biden’s username.