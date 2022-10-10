Hunter Biden Allegedly Used Genghis Khan-Inspired Username On Adult Sites, Per Laptop Leaks

Hunter Biden, the 52-year-old son of current President Joe Biden, reportedly turned to some alarming inspiration when it came to crafting one of his online usernames — warlord Genghis Khan.

According to new information gleaned from the attorney's controversial laptop, it seems Biden may have sported the username “Temujin,” Khan’s birth name, while browsing adult websites.

Khan, who founded the Mongol empire, is thought to have been responsible for the deaths of roughly 40 million people.