Veteran FBI Agent Resigns After Alleged Hunter Biden Investigation Cover-Up
Top FBI agent Timothy Thibault has left his Washington, D.C. post after reportedly trying to help Hunter Biden while he's investigated over his suspicious business deals and infamous laptop.
An onlooker claimed Thibault, who was accused of political bias while on the case, was escorted out of the building on Friday, August 26 by a few "headquarters-looking types," though it's unclear if he left on his own accord or was given the boot.
Thibault, who's been working for the organization for 25 years, was on leave for one month after some suspected he was obstructing the investigation into the President's troubled son. Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley was the one to shed light onto the situation, claiming Thibault and a colleague were scheming to "undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation."
Biden, tk, has been living under scrutiny ever since his alleged laptop fell into the wrong hands. Aside from containing information relation to shady business dealings, it also held multiple photos, video and text messages relating to his drug use, past infidelity, explicit content and more.
The attorney is also being investigated for potential tax fraud.
"I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he stated in response.
As OK! previously spilled, the ongoing scandal has been taking a toll on his three-year marriage to Melissa Cohen, especially since was unaware of all his past personal and legal troubles.
"He whisked her off her feet. She thought she was marrying a prince from a great American family and she’d live a charmed life with him. But the reality is he’s a train wreck and life with him is very hard behind closed doors," the source disclosed, noting she's staying strong for their son Beau. "She had no idea what she was getting into. But there is still love there, and she loves her son. She is focusing on him, for now that’s all she can do."