Federal Agents Potentially Ready To Charge Hunter Biden With Tax & Gun Crimes: Report
Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden are believed to have enough evidence against the First Son to charge him with several crimes related to taxes and illegal purchase of weapons.
Sources familiar with the case claim that investigators were originally focused on his allegedly shady overseas business affairs, but quickly honed in on whether or not Joe Biden's son had properly reported his income.
He has also been under investigation by authorities for allegedly lying about his drug use while purchasing a firearm four years ago.
As OK! previously reported, Hunter has a long and sordid history of drug use and erratic behavior. Earlier this year, Radar obtained shocking nude photos of the 52-year-old holding an allegedly illegal firearm while with a sex worker in a hotel room. The weapon was later dumped at a Delaware high school, prompting police, as well as the FBI to start an investigation into the owner.
Chris Clark, one of Hunter's attorneys, later claimed he believed that the prosecutors involved in the case were "diligently and thoroughly weighing" evidence provided by both witnesses and agents.
"That is the job of the prosecutors," he continued. "They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job."
Delaware attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by Donald Trump in 2018, is expected to make the decision on whether or not to charge Hunter with any crimes.
This comes only a few weeks after the President claimed his son's rocky past will not be a liability to him if he chooses to run for a second term in 2024.
"I love my son, number one," he explained at the time. "He fought an addiction problem and he overcame it, he wrote about it. And no, there is not a single thing that I've observed, at all, that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter."