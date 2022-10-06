Federal Agents Potentially Ready To Charge Hunter Biden With Tax & Gun Crimes: Report

Chris Clark, one of Hunter's attorneys, later claimed he believed that the prosecutors involved in the case were "diligently and thoroughly weighing" evidence provided by both witnesses and agents.

"That is the job of the prosecutors," he continued. "They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job."

HUNTER BIDEN'S WIFE SHOPS AT LOS ANGELES WEED DISPENSARY AS SHOCKING DETAILS OF HER HUSBAND'S SCANDALS ARE REVEALED

Delaware attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by Donald Trump in 2018, is expected to make the decision on whether or not to charge Hunter with any crimes.