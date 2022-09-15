Money Problems! Hunter Biden Demands Lower Child-Support Payments Following ‘A Substantial Material Change’ To His Finances
Hunter Biden appears to be dealing with financial difficulties, as the 52-year-old filed for his child support payments to be lowered for his 4-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts.
As of Monday, September 12, court records revealed President Joe Biden's son demanded an adjustment in his required fatherly funding due to "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."
An insider has since speculated that Biden's request won't go over well with the mother of his child. "If he thinks Lunden is just going to acquiesce to any claim of dire circumstances he needs to think again," spilled the source. "Not being part of your child's life is one thing — not that Lunden would ever want that — but not supporting her financially as he should is quite another."
TOO RELAXED OR HIDDEN TENSION? HUNTER BIDEN & WIFE MELISSA GRAB ICE CREAM AS TAX PROBE PRESSURES INCREASE
Biden and the 31-year-old former stripper never married, as they conceived daughter Navy Joan Roberts while the alleged criminal was having an affair with brother Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden.
"And where was he living again?" the insider continued, as they doubted the former attorney's financial struggles. "Oh yes, a fancy house in Malibu — one of the richest towns in the country."
Biden's alleged money difficulties aren't the only debatable concern taking the President's son to court, as the federal tax probe continues to look into the father-of-five's dark and twisted path.
U.S. Attorney David Weiss has been leading the close examination of Biden's past business deals and tax records.
HUNTER BIDEN ALLEGEDLY INTIMIDATED DRUG DEALER BY FLAUNTING HIS CONNECTIONS TO NOTORIOUS MOB BOSS WHITEY BULGER
Legal accusations made against the Delaware-native include the illegal use of a handgun, an affair with his sister-in-law, an alleged addiction to hiring sex workers, failing to register as a foreign agent and more.
"I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Biden stated in 2020 in reference to the ongoing criminal investigations.
Daily Mail obtained insider quotes regarding Biden's child support appeal documents.