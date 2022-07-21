Hunter and Halle first started an affair in 2016, when the former was still married to Kathleen Buhle. The following year, he and Buhle divorced and he began dating his sister-in-law, eventually parting ways in 2019.

The businessman said he understood why some people were put off by their unconventional romance. "I think people were confused by it and I understand that. I really do," he admitted. "To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared and we were together and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost and it didn’t work."

The Sun was the first to report the news.