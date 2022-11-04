Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Cohen Spotted Visiting California Urgent Care As Legal Woes Mount
On Wednesday, November 2, Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, were spotted dropping by an urgent care clinic in Agoura Hills, California, appearing to be in good spirits despite the context of their locale.
While Cohen kept it casual in a Sublime t-shirt and a pair of straight-leg blue jeans, accessorizing with black boots, a tan shoulder bag and yellow-lensed shades, the son of President Joe Biden opted for a monochrome look.
Pairing a long-sleeved blue button-up with matching jeans and black shoes, Biden gave his outfit a patriotic spin, adding some dark shades and a blue baseball cap emblazoned with an American flag.
Though it is unclear what prompted the visit to the clinic this week, it should be noted they embarked on their trip to the doctor solo. Biden and Cohen's son, Beau Biden Jr., was not with them during their brief outing.
The couple's sighting comes amid Biden’s mounting legal woes with the FBI, which are seemingly enough to make anyone feel ill.
WHAT SCANDAL? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN BRUSHES OFF REPORTS THAT FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS HAVE ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO CHARGE SON HUNTER
In early October, sources close to the long-running FBI investigation into Biden revealed that officials had reportedly acquired enough evidence to pursue a criminal case again the 52-year-old entrepreneur, specifically over alleged tax crimes and a false statement the first son allegedly made in regards to a gun purchase several years ago.
First beginning in 2018, the probe initially investigated Biden’s international business dealings, with investigators later looking into whether he reported all of his income from his various enterprises.
Officials on the case also began exploring whether Biden made a false statement about his substance abuse struggles in order to acquire a gun in 2018.
JOE BIDEN FAILS TO MENTION SON HUNTER'S ALLEGED GUN CRIMES WHILE MAKING ADDRESS ABOUT FIREARM SAFETY
Despite allegedly obtaining enough proof to nab Biden, the question over whether he will be changed is seeming still up in the air. This fateful decision lies in the hands of Justice Department prosecutors, according to the Washington Post.