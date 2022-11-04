Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Cohen Spotted Visiting California Urgent Care As Legal Woes Mount

On Wednesday, November 2, Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, were spotted dropping by an urgent care clinic in ​​Agoura Hills, California, appearing to be in good spirits despite the context of their locale.

While Cohen kept it casual in a Sublime t-shirt and a pair of straight-leg blue jeans, accessorizing with black boots, a tan shoulder bag and yellow-lensed shades, the son of President Joe Biden opted for a monochrome look.

Pairing a long-sleeved blue button-up with matching jeans and black shoes, Biden gave his outfit a patriotic spin, adding some dark shades and a blue baseball cap emblazoned with an American flag.