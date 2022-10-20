OK Magazine
Hunter Biden Laptop Evidence Sent To House & Senate By Cyber Sleuths

hunter biden flaunts bizarre obsession ghengis khan
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 20 2022, Published 2:30 a.m. ET

A conservative group of investigators known as Marco Polo have sent their evidence of Hunter Biden's alleged crimes to all 535 members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The group claims they have discovered proof of 459 separate violations of state and federal law on the First Son's "laptop from hell" over the course of a year-long investigation.

hunter biden laptop
Source: mega

Garrett Ziegler, the group's founder, believes they uncovered evidence of 140 business crimes, 128 drug crimes and 191 sex-related crimes on Biden's hard drive. Now, they hope Congress will launch a full investigation of their own into the contents.

HUNTER BIDEN ATTEMPTS TO SKIP CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENTS AS FEDS CLOSE IN ON FINANCIAL FRAUD & ILLEGAL PURCHASES

"Our number one goal is to ensure that Republicans don’t waste time," Ziegler said in a recent interview. "This report is a simple but extremely thorough roadmap for who needs to be subpoenaed for which timeframes and for what types of crimes."

hunter biden laptop
Source: mega

"Right now people still don't know the entirety of what's on the laptop in terms of crimes, which is what my non-profit cares about," he continued. "This report finally answers that question, so Republicans can’t go back and say they still need to look at what’s on the laptop."

HUNTER BIDEN ALLEGEDLY USED GENGHIS KHAN-INSPIRED USERNAME ON ADULT SITES, PER LAPTOP LEAKS

Ziegler also noted that they are seeking "equal application of the law" and claimed the investigation into Biden's alleged criminal activity is "one of the greatest examples of double standards in American legal history."

hunter biden flaunts bizarre obsession ghengis khan
Source: mega

"People have gone to prison for decades based on Joe’s own policies for doing exactly what Hunter did," Ziegler added. "Meanwhile Hunter is living at a beachside estate in Malibu."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Hunter was being investigated by federal agents for his overseas business dealings before they honed in on possible illegal purchase of a weapon charges and whether or not he had properly reported his income.

The contents of his mysterious laptop hard drive have also been a major topic of conversation over the past four years. Earlier this year, Radar obtained nude photos of the 52-year-old holding a handgun while in a room with a sex worker. The laptop allegedly also had photos and videos of him doing illicit drugs and text messages of him corresponding with drug dealers.

The Sun was first to report Ziegler's comments.

