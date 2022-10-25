Joe Biden Fails To Mention Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes While Making Address About Firearm Safety
Though President Joe Biden was forthcoming during a town hall meeting over gun reform, some think his words were a little hypocritical given his troubled son Hunter is under investigation for alleged gun crimes.
When Natalie Barden — a gun control advocate who lost a family member in the Sandy Hook school shooting — asked him about stricter gun lawns, the POTUS surprised some by admitting he owns handguns himself.
"I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up," he stated, according to Radar. "I haven't shot them in a long time but I have two shotguns."
He then referenced late son Beau, noting, "My deceased son had a shotgun for target practice" — however, he made no mention of Hunter. "The fact of the matter is that they're locked in a case," he continued of his legal firearms. "So nobody should be able to access them."
Meanwhile, Hunter is being investigated for possibly obtaining a gun illegally, and leaked photos from his stolen laptop have shown him posing with the weapon in irresponsible and NSFW ways. According to reports, Hallie Biden, Hunter's sister-in-law-turned-ex-lover, threw the gun in the garbage, making authorities question the ordeal even more, though no charges have been made as of yet.
Since taking the Oval Office, the POTUS has done his best to support Hunter amid his struggles.
"I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got, not a kid – he’s a grown man. He got hooked on – like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs," he recently told a news outlet. "He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life."
He also alluded to Hunter's gun situation, but played innocent when it came to the exact details.
"I’m confident that ... what he says and does are consistent with what happens. And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him," he noted. "By the way, this thing about a gun – I didn’t know anything about it."