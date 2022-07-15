Hunter Biden's Wife Shops At Los Angeles Weed Dispensary As Shocking Details Of Her Husband's Scandals Are Revealed
Melissa Cohen made a quick stop at a marijuana dispensary while running errands in Los Angeles as humiliating details of her husband Hunter Biden's many scandals continue to unfold.
The mother-of-one was spotted sporting a pink, floral mini-dress, a black cardigan, and a pair of thick-framed sunglasses as she left the weed shop carrying a small package in her hand on Wednesday, July 13.
Earlier in the day, Cohen was all smiles when she was seen at Whole Foods, accompanied by a secret service agent who stayed close by her side throughout the trip. According to photos obtained by DailyMail, the 35-year-old left the store having purchased a bunch of bananas and a health drink.
She also made a stop at CVS for a large pack of paper towels and other household essentials, per the outlet.
Cohen and Biden first tied the knot in 2019 and later welcomed their son, Beau Biden Jr., who is named after his late uncle. The embattled son of President Joe Biden has a long and painful history of struggling with drug addiction, allegedly evidenced in a series of recent pictures and video clips discovered in a shocking iCloud leak.
As OK! reported, newly resurfaced videos from January 2019 show him lounging naked in a sensory deprivation tank, drinking an alcoholic beverage and smoking a pipe rumored to be packed with illicit drugs.
Other leaks from the disgraced First Son's account revealed text messages in which he allegedly slammed his stepmother, Dr. Jill Biden, calling her a litany of crude and offensive names including a "selfish silly entitled c***t"
"And you do know the drunkest I've ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you're a shut (sic) grammar teacher that wouldn't survive one class in a ivy graduate program," one of the texts allegedly read. "So go f**k yourself Jill let's all agree I don't like you anymore than you like me."