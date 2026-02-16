Prince Harry Was 'Adamant About Kids' Privacy' on Social Media Before Meghan Markle Asked Kris Jenner for Advice, Source Claims
Feb. 16 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Prince Harry was initially hesitant to share his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on social media.
However, the Duke of Sussex, 41, has started to loosen up after wife, Meghan Markle, asked bestie Kris Jenner for advice on how to show off one's family online.
Prince Harry 'Trusts' Meghan Markle 'Completely'
"Harry was very clear in the beginning — no faces, no exposure, no brand strategy around the kids,” an insider told Rob Shuter's Substack page. “He was adamant about privacy.”
But the Spare author has "evolved to align with Meghan," another source noted.
“He trusts her completely. If she believes this is smart for the family, he backs her 100 percent," they added.
Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle Are Good Friends
According to insiders, the Suits star, 44, has been asking the famous momager, 70, for help "on brand control and family positioning.”
“Kris and Meghan are friendly, they talk,” a source divulged.
Meghan also seems to "understand narrative power" and is looking to Kris for guidance on how to feature Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
"Kris Jenner turned her children into a global empire. Meghan sees the blueprint," a branding expert chimed in.
The Duchess of Sussex Posted a Photo of His Family for V-Day
According to the expert, “You don’t flood the market. You release moments. You create conversation.”
Meghan recently posted a photo of Harry hugging Lilibet for a Valentine's Day tribute on February 14 on her Instagram. While the cute image caused many fans to swoon, others were confused as to why Archie wasn't present.
The As Ever founder, who was accused of photo-shopping the snap, was blasted for leaving out her son. "Look here everyone Archie didn’t even make it to the Valentine’s Day pic for Meghan’s Instagram! Nothing like excluding kids to say I love only you Lilibet," someone scoffed.
"Slowly but surely showing more of their faces. They’re desperate," another said. "Photoshop balloons in and leave Archie out. Again. Lovely."
Kris Jenner Invited the Sussexes to Her 70th Birthday Bash
The Sussexes attended Kris' 70th birthday bash in November 2025, where Meghan was apparently in "networking mode."
“She schmoozed with a lot of power players,” a source told Page Six last year, adding that she was trying to be “cool" by rubbing shoulders with the elites.
Many A-listers attended the James Bond-themed party that was hosted at Jeff Bezos' $175 million Beverly Hills mansion, including Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Oprah Winfrey and Vin Diesel.
Meghan and Harry famously caused a stir shortly after the event when they asked Kim Kardashian to remove a photo of them partying off of her social media page.