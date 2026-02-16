Prince Harry Was 'Adamant About Kids' Privacy' on Social Media Before Meghan Markle Asked Kris Jenner for Advice, Source Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry was initially hesitant to share his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on social media. However, the Duke of Sussex, 41, has started to loosen up after wife, Meghan Markle, asked bestie Kris Jenner for advice on how to show off one's family online.

Prince Harry 'Trusts' Meghan Markle 'Completely'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has 'aligned' himself with Meghan Markle, a source claims.

"Harry was very clear in the beginning — no faces, no exposure, no brand strategy around the kids,” an insider told Rob Shuter's Substack page. “He was adamant about privacy.” But the Spare author has "evolved to align with Meghan," another source noted. “He trusts her completely. If she believes this is smart for the family, he backs her 100 percent," they added.

Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle Are Good Friends

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner has reportedly been giving Meghan Markle advice on how to handle social media.

According to insiders, the Suits star, 44, has been asking the famous momager, 70, for help "on brand control and family positioning.” “Kris and Meghan are friendly, they talk,” a source divulged. Meghan also seems to "understand narrative power" and is looking to Kris for guidance on how to feature Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. "Kris Jenner turned her children into a global empire. Meghan sees the blueprint," a branding expert chimed in.

The Duchess of Sussex Posted a Photo of His Family for V-Day

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle shared a post featuring Prince Harry and daughter Lilibet on Valentine's Day.

According to the expert, “You don’t flood the market. You release moments. You create conversation.” Meghan recently posted a photo of Harry hugging Lilibet for a Valentine's Day tribute on February 14 on her Instagram. While the cute image caused many fans to swoon, others were confused as to why Archie wasn't present. The As Ever founder, who was accused of photo-shopping the snap, was blasted for leaving out her son. "Look here everyone Archie didn’t even make it to the Valentine’s Day pic for Meghan’s Instagram! Nothing like excluding kids to say I love only you Lilibet," someone scoffed. "Slowly but surely showing more of their faces. They’re desperate," another said. "Photoshop balloons in and leave Archie out. Again. Lovely."

