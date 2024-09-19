or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > crystal hefner
OK LogoCOUPLES

'I Am So Lucky': Crystal Hefner Gushes Over Boyfriend James Ward After Hugh Hefner's Death

i am lucky crystal hefner gushes boyfriend james ward hugh hefner death pp
Source: @CRYSTALHEFNER/INSTAGRAM;JAMES WARD

Crystal Hefner gushed over new boyfriend James Ward after husband Hugh Hefner's death, saying, 'I am so lucky.'

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The search for "The One" is over!

Crystal Hefner has finally found the love she always hoped for in James Ward.

Article continues below advertisement
crystalhefner
Source: @CRYSTALHEFNER/INSTAGRAM;

Crystal Hefner gushed about her new romance.

"Things feel healthy. I am so lucky,” the 38-year-old model said, confirming her new romance with Ward after posting their recent Cook Island trip on Instagram. “I feel accepted and more myself than ever before”

“With James, my feelings are valued and validated,” she told People. "I am seen and I am heard."

Article continues below advertisement

Following her traumatic marriage to Hugh Hefner, who died at 91 years old in 2017, the TV personality didn't expect to find another man to love until the 41-year-old marine biologist came into her life.

While Crystal was in Hawaii, she and James were introduced by mutual friends in April, sparking the beginning of a new chapter.

Article continues below advertisement
i am lucky crystal hefner gushes boyfriend james ward hugh hefner death
Source: @CRYSTALHEFNER/INSTAGRAM;JAMES WARD

The model gushed about her new romance.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve done a lot of healing that was very necessary since the mansion,” she told Us Weekly. “I didn’t know what it was like to be in a healthy relationship. Sometimes, it feels foreign. But I believe that as long as you keep working on it, your brain kind of rewires itself, and you can be in a really happy, healed place.”

Article continues below advertisement
crystalhefner
Source: @CRYSTALHEFNER/INSTAGRAM

Hugh Hefner and Crystal Hefner were married for nearly five years.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Crystal said her new love affair is way different from what she and the late Playboy founder had.

MORE ON:
crystal hefner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“The relationship with Hef was, it was more one-sided. Like I always wanted to make sure that he was happy and that he had everything he needed,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m such a people pleaser, so, I always was that way toward Hef, like always people pleasing, making sure he was OK. The mansion and the world revolved around Hef. So, this is the first time where I feel it’s very reciprocal,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
crystalhefner
Source: @CRYSTALHEFNER/INSTAGRAM

Crystal Hefner said her marriage to Hugh Hefner was 'one-sided.'

Article continues below advertisement

The former Playmate shared she has spent the past seven years recovering from what she described as an emotionally abusive relationship, which she wrote about it in her bestselling memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, released this year.

Article continues below advertisement

In the same interview, James, for his part, shared he didn't know much about Crystal’s past, let alone knew anything about the Playboy Mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s been a really big point of pride for me to nourish and encourage the next chapter as opposed to really dwelling on the past,” he said. “I’m happy to leave that chapter as a profound but closed chapter.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.