'She Might Be a Master Manipulator': Crystal Hefner May Have Influenced Hugh Hefner to Change His Will, Claims His Son Marston

Source: mega;@marston101//instagram
By:

May 15 2024, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Hugh Hefner's son feels his late father's widow, Crystal Hefner, took advantage of her status when she was married to the Playboy founder.

On the most recent episode of Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt's "Girls Next Level" podcast, she talked to Marston Hefner regarding how he felt about Crystal — and his words weren't very positive.

Source: mega

Hugh Hefner's son Marston doesn't appear to be the biggest fan of his dad's widow.

Marston, 34, admitted his former mother-in-law "might be a master manipulator" and seemed to enjoy having the title of Hugh's wife.

"When Crystal came in, there started to be tribes. There were people that were on Crystal’s team," he explained, noting she thrived on "the idea of control and power."

Source: mega

Crystal was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017.

"She liked being in that position where you had to go through her or you had to ask her for things. ... She liked controlling the guest list," he spilled. "She liked taking girls off and on the guest list depending on whatever the whims were at the time."

Though there were rumors that Crystal, 38, handpicked the attendees for the father-of-four's 2017 funeral, Martson couldn't confirm or deny the gossip.

Source: mega

Marston thinks Crystal may have influenced Hugh to change his will.

"But whoever was in charge of the guest list for my father's funeral, shame on you," he declared. "There were people there who I've never seen in my entire life. There were people filming us on their iPhones documenting our grief."

Martson also touched on the last months of his dad's life, revealing Hugh wasn't able to walk or talk due to the intense medication he was given for his back pain.

"People can't say no to these people. They didn't say no, so they f------ doped him up whenever he wanted to get doped up. He wasn't here. He was so doped up he didn't know what was going on," Hugh's son said of the businessman's mental state.

Marston revealed that Hugh "changed" his will the same year he died so that "another person" and Crystal received "more money" — something he felt uneasy about.

Source: @marston101//instagram

Marston believes his dad wasn't 'competent' enough to change his own will.

"I was like, 'Why, when he wasn't here, when he didn't know what the f--- was up or down half the time, why would he change his will?'" he recalled questioning at the time.

Marston tried contacting people to inform them his dad wasn't "competent" enough to handle those matters, shading Crystal by asking, "If you're trying to protect your husband, would you let him dramatically change his finances when he's not there?"

As OK! reported, on that same podcast episode, Holly, 43, revealed she once heard Crystal called off their 2012 wedding at first because she was "unhappy" with the prenup, which allotted her $2 million.

However, Crystal hit back and denied that was true.

