Ian McKellen Admits Queen Elizabeth Was 'Quite Rude' to Him on the 'Few Occasions' They Met

"The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at the end. And on the few occasions I met her she was quite rude," the Oscar nominee, 85, admitted of greeting Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 in 2022.

"When I received a medal for acting [in 2008], she said, ‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time.’ I said, ‘Well, not as long as you.’ I got a royal smile for that," he noted. "But then she said, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?’ That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting. It meant, ‘Does anyone care a f--- about you because I don’t. Now off you go!’"