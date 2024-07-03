Ian McKellen Reveals He's Not Returning to 'Player Kings' National Tour After Injuring Wrist and Neck During Onstage Fall
Ian McKellen shared a bittersweet update with fans after falling off stage during a performance of Player Kings last month.
The Lord of the Rings star informed his followers on X (formerly named Twitter) that while he's healing well from injuries suffered as a result of the accident, the 85-year-old will not be able to return for the remainder of scheduled shows.
"Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend," McKellen explained. "My doctors promise a complete recovery — but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks."
"Meanwhile the show goes on and the Player Kings company start their four-week tour without me," the social media update continued. "My understudy David Semark, who with panache took over for the final performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End of London, will play Falstaff again in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle."
McKellen had portrayed the character of John Falstaff — a companion to Prince Hal, the future King Henry V of England — in the play before his participation in the national tour of productions was cut short. "Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame. None of us ever wants to let down our audience," the English actor admitted. "But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact. His mis en scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimho and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form. Go see for yourself!"
McKellen's scary slip occurred on Monday, June 17, when the X-Men star was in the midst of a battle scene involving two other characters, lost his footing and fell off of the front of the stage at Noël Coward Theatre.
As OK! previously reported, McKellen let out a cry as "staff rushed to help" and crew members turned on the house lights, signaling a halt in the show.
The audience was eventually evacuated out of the venue in London's West End and the remainder of the play was canceled.
Two doctors happened to be in the audience watching the performance, and offered McKellen immediate hands-on help while waiting for further guidance.
One day after his fall, McKellen took to X with a message of gratitude.
He said at the time: "I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."