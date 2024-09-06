Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Determined' to Take on 'More' Royal Tours Despite Palace 'Freezing' Them Out: Source
Though the royal family wasn't pleased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used their ties to the monarchy to embark on a visit to Colombia, an insider claimed the Sussexes have no plans to stop their unofficial tours anytime soon.
"They aren’t the type to let negativity win. If anything, it’s only made them determined to take on more tours," one source spilled to a news outlet. "They want to get out there and make their mark."
"It’s great for them, and plenty of people have said there are benefits for the countries they visit," the insider continued. "That’s certainly what they were told after they toured Nigeria, and the reaction from people in Colombia has been equally positive."
The insider said it's only the palace that has an issue with their endeavors, and since the monarchy has "frozen them both out," the couple isn't concerned about their reaction going forward.
When the Duke of Sussex, 39, and his wife, 43, first fled the U.K., they asked if they could maintain a small role within the monarchy to continue their global tours, but they were shut down — so one insider believes their plan to go on more excursions is the pair's way of getting revenge.
As OK! reported, some people felt their August trip to Colombia was just to boost their influence and popularity.
"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," one insider told a separate news outlet. "Doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the insider added. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
On the other hand, several sources feel the California-based couple want to make amends with the monarchy, especially since King Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
"There is no doubt that Harry wants to patch things up with the King," one source spilled. "His father’s cancer treatment has given things an added sense of urgency."
While the Spare author flew to the U.K. to see his dad in wake of the diagnosis, his visit lasted just 24 hours. Harry returned to his native country this past spring for the Invictus Games, but he reportedly didn't meet with Charles during that time frame as the patriarch had other scheduled duties to attend to.
In Touch reported on the Sussexes' plans to continue their tours,