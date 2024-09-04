Princess Anne Was 'Greatly Affected' by Queen Elizabeth's Death

"[The Queen’s death] affected Anne greatly, being the only daughter, and she's carrying her mother's mantle in many ways, very stoic, hard-working, dedicated to the country," former royal butler Paul Burrell said on behalf of Slingo.

"Anne is the best Queen we never had, because she is very much like Prince Philip, obviously has his mannerisms and his ways, but has her mother's heart, and that's why she works so hard and doesn't ask for anything in return, because that's her job, and she understands it," Burrell continued.