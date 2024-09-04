or
Princess Anne Was 'Greatly Affected' by Queen Elizabeth's Death

Source: MEGA

Princess Anne helped King Charles transition into being king while grieving Queen Elizabeth.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Princess Anne is often praised for her commitment to the royal family, but the Princess Royal had to juggle grieving the loss of Queen Elizabeth and helping King Charles transition into his new role all at the same time.

Source: MEGA

Princess Anne is often praised for her contributions to the royal family.

"[The Queen’s death] affected Anne greatly, being the only daughter, and she's carrying her mother's mantle in many ways, very stoic, hard-working, dedicated to the country," former royal butler Paul Burrell said on behalf of Slingo.

"Anne is the best Queen we never had, because she is very much like Prince Philip, obviously has his mannerisms and his ways, but has her mother's heart, and that's why she works so hard and doesn't ask for anything in return, because that's her job, and she understands it," Burrell continued.

Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth died in 2022.

As Anne and her siblings continue to protect Elizabeth's legacy, posthumous rumors about the late monarch are beginning to spread. OK! previously reported ex-royal gardner Jack Stooks was annoyed with author Craig Brown insinuating that Elizabeth spoke ill of Donald Trump.

"I think that this completely does, [disrespect her memory]. There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about," Stooks told GB News.

“To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘Well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said...'" he continued.

Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Trump met with Elizabeth in 2018 during his presidency, and Brown discussed their time together in A Voyage Around The Queen.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown told an outlet while promoting his book.

"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what the matriarch thought of the pair's marriage.

Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth's legacy is protected by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As the queen, Elizabeth was expected to be an apolitical figure, and Brown's claims implied the dignitary broke protocol.

“We know what the Queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong," Stooks noted. "So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘Oh, let's put my foot wrong?’"

“It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous," the former staffer added.

Despite Brown's telling of events, the real estate tycoon was fond of Elizabeth.

"There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time," Trump told Fox News at the time.

Following her passing, Trump continues to praise Elizabeth and defend her against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," the former reality star told GB News' Nigel Farage.

"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," he continued, referring to the public rift between Harry and the royal family. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."

