Ice-T Gropes Wife Coco Austin in Sultry Photos

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Ice-T and Coco Austin are getting cozy in a new set of photos. The longtime couple looked close as they posed together during a night out, with Austin showing off a bold look for the occasion. In the photos shared on Instagram, Austin stood beside Ice-T in a black dress covered in colorful floral prints. She wore her long blonde hair down and finished the look with bright red lipstick.

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Source: @COCO/INSTAGRAM Ice-T and Coco Austin shared a cozy set of photos from a night out in Arizona.

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The couple appeared relaxed as they posed together. Ice-T placed one arm around Austin's chest while she leaned into him for the photos. Austin shared the snapshots with the caption, “Arizona Nights 🌙 I feel like you can pull out Summer dresses all year practically in AZ 🌵💃.”

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Ice-T Shared His Marriage Advice

Source: @COCO/INSTAGRAM Coco Austin wore a floral-print black dress with her signature blonde hair and bright red lipstick.

The couple's latest outing comes months after Ice-T opened up about what has helped keep their relationship going for more than two decades. While promoting FOX's new celebrity competition series Nation's Dumbest, the rapper and actor spoke with Fox News Digital about the importance of keeping their connection alive. "I think in a relationship, I think you just have to do what got you guys started. You know, when you first started dating, you can't get rid of date night," Ice-T said. The Law & Order: SVU star explained that couples can easily get caught up in everyday responsibilities. For him, making time for each other is still an important part of staying connected.

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Ice-T Said Communication Matters

Source: @COCO/INSTAGRAM Ice-T previously said keeping date night alive has been important to his long-lasting marriage.

Ice-T also stressed the importance of dealing with issues instead of letting them linger. "Life comes in, drama, stress, but you got to return to that moment as much as you can. And then talk a lot. You know? Never let a problem fester. If there's a problem, let's get it out. Let's talk about it quick. Don't let it sit,” he shared. He went on to explain why addressing issues early can help prevent unnecessary tension between partners. "Don't be mad at me for like a month about something I didn't even know got you mad," he added before bringing up his Nation's Dumbest costar Jon Heder. "Jon's been married for a while too. He understands," Ice-T said. Heder then shared his own thoughts on what has helped Ice-T and Austin maintain their marriage. "But I think the secret for you is also expanding," Heder said. Ice-T agreed with the idea, adding, "Yeah, expand. I expand. If I don't expand right, you know, women need expansion."

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Family

Source: MEGA The rapper also stressed the importance of talking through problems before they grow.