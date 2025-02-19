Ice-T Shares NSFW Images of Wife Coco Austin's Bare Bum While Clapping Back at Haters
Ice-T is showing off wife Coco Austin’s best angles!
On Tuesday, February 18, the rapper, 67, shared two photos of his spouse, 45, in a tiny black and red bikini as she soaked up the sun.
In one image, the blonde beauty laid on her stomach on the lounge chair, revealing her bare bum and the side of her chest. In the other snapshot, the TV personality basked in the warmth as her body was on display.
The stills also displayed Ice-T’s foot on another chair and the couple’s daughter, Chanel, 9, holding a beach bucket in her arms.
“Us right now……While people go back and forth about our parenting… It’s so Obvious we look like we give F… Have a nice day!” Ice-T wrote, clapping back at haters who have voiced their disapproval of how the mom-of-one wears skin-baring clothing around their daughter.
In response to the upload, fans of the actor shared their support and gushed over Austin’s good looks.
“Those are some great sights!” one person penned, while another added, “That looks gorgeous, Mr. Ice.”
“Never get tired of watching you put haters in their place,” a third user noted, as a fourth said, “Someone always has something to complain about. I see two awesome loving parents. Keep it up.”
“I think you and Coco are one of the dopest couples and parents,” one more shared.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-three — who also shares daughter LeTesha, 48, with his high school girlfriend Adrienne and son Tracy Jr., 33, with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz — and Austin have never been shy about sharing their love online.
On January 1, the blonde bombshell uploaded a photo of herself mounting her man in honor of their wedding anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life ❤️🥂🎊🎆 MY heart MY soul MY everything! I love you#24yearsanniversary #newyears2025," she penned alongside the snapshot, which showed Austin in a tight printed dress that accentuated her ample curves.
Meanwhile, Ice-T donned a black T-shirt and hat as he smiled wide for the camera.
Supporters of the duo raved over their loved-up post.
“🔥🔥🔥 Ice is a lucky man. Happy anniversary 🥳. That dress looks gorgeous on you😍,” one individual stated, while another wrote, “You two...so beautiful!”
“Mom & Dad looking 🔥🔥🔥,” another said, while a fourth person noted, “Couple goals.”
A late commenter shared, “You’ve been a baddie my whole life. I love this for you @coco oh and happy bday to the hubz,” referencing how the musician turned 67 years old on February 16.