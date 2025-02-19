or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Ice-T
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ice-T Shares NSFW Images of Wife Coco Austin's Bare Bum While Clapping Back at Haters

Photo of Coco Austin and Ice-T.
Source: MEGA

Ice-T and Coco Austin have been married since 2002.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ice-T is showing off wife Coco Austin’s best angles!

On Tuesday, February 18, the rapper, 67, shared two photos of his spouse, 45, in a tiny black and red bikini as she soaked up the sun.

Article continues below advertisement
ice t nsfw images wife coco austins bare bum clapping back haters
Source: @FINALLEVEL/X

Coco Austin's bare bum was on display while she laid on her stomach in the sultry photo.

Article continues below advertisement

In one image, the blonde beauty laid on her stomach on the lounge chair, revealing her bare bum and the side of her chest. In the other snapshot, the TV personality basked in the warmth as her body was on display.

The stills also displayed Ice-T’s foot on another chair and the couple’s daughter, Chanel, 9, holding a beach bucket in her arms.

Article continues below advertisement

“Us right now……While people go back and forth about our parenting… It’s so Obvious we look like we give F… Have a nice day!” Ice-T wrote, clapping back at haters who have voiced their disapproval of how the mom-of-one wears skin-baring clothing around their daughter.

In response to the upload, fans of the actor shared their support and gushed over Austin’s good looks.

Article continues below advertisement
ice t nsfw images wife coco austins bare bum clapping back haters
Source: @FINALLEVEL/X

Ice-T captioned the images, 'Us right now……While people go back and forth about our parenting.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Those are some great sights!” one person penned, while another added, “That looks gorgeous, Mr. Ice.”

“Never get tired of watching you put haters in their place,” a third user noted, as a fourth said, “Someone always has something to complain about. I see two awesome loving parents. Keep it up.”

MORE ON:
Ice-T

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I think you and Coco are one of the dopest couples and parents,” one more shared.

As OK! previously reported, the father-of-three — who also shares daughter LeTesha, 48, with his high school girlfriend Adrienne and son Tracy Jr., 33, with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz — and Austin have never been shy about sharing their love online.

Article continues below advertisement
ice t nsfw images wife coco austins bare bum clapping back haters
Source: MEGA

Coco Austin and Ice-T share daughter Chanel, 9, whom they welcomed after 14 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

On January 1, the blonde bombshell uploaded a photo of herself mounting her man in honor of their wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life ❤️🥂🎊🎆 MY heart MY soul MY everything! I love you#24yearsanniversary #newyears2025," she penned alongside the snapshot, which showed Austin in a tight printed dress that accentuated her ample curves.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Ice-T donned a black T-shirt and hat as he smiled wide for the camera.

Supporters of the duo raved over their loved-up post.

Article continues below advertisement
ice t nsfw images wife coco austins bare bum clapping back haters
Source: MEGA

Ice-T also has kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., whom he welcomed with previous partners.

“🔥🔥🔥 Ice is a lucky man. Happy anniversary 🥳. That dress looks gorgeous on you😍,” one individual stated, while another wrote, “You two...so beautiful!”

“Mom & Dad looking 🔥🔥🔥,” another said, while a fourth person noted, “Couple goals.”

A late commenter shared, “You’ve been a baddie my whole life. I love this for you @coco oh and happy bday to the hubz,” referencing how the musician turned 67 years old on February 16.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.