BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Ice-T
5 of the Craziest Things Ice-T and Coco Austin Have Said About Their Relationship

ice t and coco austin
Source: MEGA

Ice-T and Coco Austin tied the knot in 2002 and renewed their vows in 2011.

By:

Jan. 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

How Ice-T and Coco Austin Keep Their Marriage Spicy

ice t and coco austin
Source: MEGA

Ice-T and Coco Austin met on a set of a music video in 2001.

In an interview with E! News published on November 1, Coco Austin disclosed how she and her husband, Ice-T, maintain a strong marriage.

"I would say good and healthy is three times a week. I think that's good after 23 years. I think you have to keep it up," the 45-year-old TV personality said, referring to their intimate moments.

Austin detailed their bedroom setup in the same interview, saying, "We usually wear a mask like these. Incorporate in the s-- world. We [also] do a lot of date nights, going to dinner, getting dressed up for each other and [he picks] out what he wants me to wear."

Why Intimacy Is Important

ice t and coco austin
Source: MEGA

Ice-T and Coco Austin wed in 2002.

During Halloween, the 66-year-old rapper said being intimate is crucial in achieving a healthy, long-term relationship.

"When you first get with somebody, you want to have s--, right?" Ice-T told E! News. "If that ever ends, it's a wrap. When that feeling goes away, forget about it."

Ice-T and Coco Austin Have Another NSFW Secret to a Healthy Marriage

ice t and coco austin
Source: MEGA

Ice-T and Coco Austin have been married for more than 20 years.

MORE ON:
Ice-T

While speaking with a reporter at the Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary Celebration in New York City on January 16, Ice-T dropped an NSFW confession about his marriage to Austin.

"Jungle s--," he said of their bedroom activity. "That flame has to stay lit. When that flame goes out and you're not really attracted to each other anymore, you have to address that very quickly because it's something that's necessary."

The Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn actor elaborated, "We have to be teammates, not opponents, not assets, not liabilities. I value what she brings to me, and I think it's vice versa. We appreciate each other."

Ice-T and Coco Austin Love to Play Around

ice t and coco austin
Source: MEGA

They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2021.

In 2012, the mom-of-one detailed their individual efforts to make their marriage last.

"I let him do the man thing, and I do the woman thing," she told TVGuide.com. "Old-fashioned works."

After making their date nights special, she would reportedly prepare something even more exceptional at home.

Austin continued, "I like to try to make my home kind of like a club atmosphere for him and get in a super-s--- outfit. Sometimes I make it kind of like a strip club, and I'll get s--- and dance for him. Just make it all him."

Ice-T Recalled Their First Meeting

ice t and coco austin
Source: MEGA

Ice-T and Coco Austin share their daughter, Chanel Nicole.

"It was her teeth, they were the first things I saw. And then I saw her b----. And then when she turned around, that big b---," the Equal Standard actor said of Austin in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2012.

Ice-T added, "There was an instant physical attraction, but I was at a point in my life where I was ready to slow down. I wanted a partner. I wasn't in a position to be dating a beautiful psychopath."

