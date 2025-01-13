5 of the Craziest Things Ice-T and Coco Austin Have Said About Their Relationship

In an interview with E! News published on November 1, Coco Austin disclosed how she and her husband, Ice-T, maintain a strong marriage.

"I would say good and healthy is three times a week. I think that's good after 23 years. I think you have to keep it up," the 45-year-old TV personality said, referring to their intimate moments.

Austin detailed their bedroom setup in the same interview, saying, "We usually wear a mask like these. Incorporate in the s-- world. We [also] do a lot of date nights, going to dinner, getting dressed up for each other and [he picks] out what he wants me to wear."