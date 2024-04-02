Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Reveal Why They're 'Not Quite Ready' to Show Baby Daughter London on Social Media
Paris Hilton knows the world is excited to see her mini-me.
After fans pressed the Paris in Love star, 43, about why she's yet to share any photos of her baby daughter, London, she took to the comments section of an adorable TikTok — which featured herself and 1-year-old son Phoenix — to give a hint about her grand debut.
"Where’s London?" one concerned user wrote below the sweet clip.
"Phoenix is just precious. I can’t wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister," a second chimed in.
Hilton responded to the fans by teasing when the world can expect to see the little girl, saying, "Love you. Soon."
Over the holiday weekend, the Simple Life alum shared a slew of snaps from her and husband Carter Reum's Easter celebration on Instagram. "Me and my little Easter bear," Hilton captioned the precious photos.
When one social media user asked where their daughter was, Reum, 43, responded, "Not quite ready to share her with the world but she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma."
The blonde beauty hasn't stopped gushing over becoming a mother-of-two since announcing London's birth in November 2023.
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," she said in an interview last year.
"We're over the moon," Hilton noted. "I'm loving my mom era. I feel so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family we're building together."
The socialite's strategy to keep her kiddo private comes after she fended off trolls who made rude comments about her little boy. "I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby," she wrote on social media after people criticized her son's head size. "You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel."
"And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," Hilton made clear. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."
The reality star admitted she "feels sorry" for anyone hurling rude remarks toward a baby. "They're that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way," Hilton noted of the harsh commentary from the public.